3 Lights UFO / UAP Tumbling Across Downtown Phoenix, Arizona Skyline (VIDEO / PHOTOS)

The video and screenshots show 3 lights tumbling and quickly moving across the downtown Phoenix, Arizona skyline. Very unusual capture. Do you have any thoughts on this phenomenon?
"I wanted to share this footage that I captured from my office in late June 2022.
I downloaded it straight from my phone, and have not done anything else to the video other than download it from the phone, put it in a folder with other relevant images, and uploaded it onto Dropbox.
Keep in mind I am NOT talking about the light bar that is in the first image. That is a light bar in my office building being reflected in the window. The video, itself, is quite interesting. Zooming in makes it even more interesting, and in my opinion, quite incredible.
What I can tell you is that I have been in this office for a number of years now, and this is the first thing I have spotted in this area. From my perspective, when I looked out the window, it was my impression that this object came off of the roof of the brown building, which is the Luhrs Building in Downtown Phoenix, not to be confused with the Luhrs Tower, which is on the same block. I also looked it up, and the Luhrs Building is approximately 140 feet tall. I did not see the object in a landing position, but first noticed it as it rose up from what I perceived to be the roof.
As it was flying upwards, I thought it would be a good idea for me to pull my iPhone out and record it. The first images is me attempting to find the object on my screen. I did not specifically see whether the object made a 90-degree turn once it hit a certain height, but the fact that it rose straight up, to then go over the nearby building makes me think it was likely a perpendicular turn.
The nearby black building that you can also see in the video, in which the object flew, seemingly, just slightly over it, is called the CityScape Residences Building. I looked it up, and that building is approximately 300 feet tall.
So, this thing rose up 150 feet before making what appears to have likely been a perpendicular turn, to then fly east over the nearby building.
Now, here are a few screenshots of the object, zoomed in on my phone when I play the video (I will tell you that these pictures opened up in a photo editor on my computer, but I have not modified the images in any way)" B
NOTE: What are your thoughts? Lon
