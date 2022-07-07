Extremely Small Humanoid Creatures Reported Throughout Argentina

Over the past several decades, there have been numerous incidents of extremely small humanoid creatures. All the humanoid were anthropomorphic, with human-like details.
I recently received the following information:
"An Argentine researcher in the field of ufological phenomena tells us about several cases in which various witnesses observed extremely small humanoid creatures, about 20-25 centimeters. We must note that all creatures are anthropomorphic: there is no creature with one arm, for example - all have two arms, two legs, a spine, eyes, mouth, etc.
A first case took place in the 2000s, in a cornfield near Macachin, La Pampa (Argentina). The case took place in broad daylight; an agricultural worker, as he approached a cornfield, reportedly saw several small men, about 20-25 centimeters long. Some believed him, others did not.
Another case is that of a little girl who in 1968, while playing, saw in a puddle near the bushes a living little man, no bigger than 20 cm. After taking it, the little man was confiscated by the father of her playmate, who was a guard.
A third case is that of Professor Corrado, a relative of Professor Novilta from Puente del Inca. The two made a short stop on a summer afternoon to take a picture and, after it was developed, managed to see a humanoid figure between 15 and 20 centimeters; Behind him was a kind of device, which could have been a spaceship. Photography has become known around the world.
Another fourth case, the most interesting, took place in Arias, in southern Cordoba. A man was driving a truck along a road in the morning. Just a few feet into the field he saw an oval-shaped device, resembling a transparent dome. He estimated that the device was over 2 meters in diameter. The man stopped the car and approached the object, claiming to have seen 7 or 8 tiny beings, about 30 centimeters tall, who were completely naked. This man returned to his truck to pick up a hammer to break the glass dome. And as he went to pick up the hammer, he felt the object rise in the air behind him, which rose higher and higher, and then disappeared. Behind him he left a yellow smoke, like sulfur.
In Azul, a city in Argentina, in 1985 a couple said they saw a man and a woman, measuring about 20 centimeters, dressed in military uniforms, right next to a sewer. Their hair was light brown, almost blond. Lilliputian couple hid in one of the drainage holes. It seems that the tiny creatures have been observed on other occasions."
