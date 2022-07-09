USAF Attacks 'Spraying UFOs' Over Afghanistan (VIDEO / CAPTURES)

Leon Howarth, who runs the paranormal YouTube channel, 'Do It Noels Way' claims that on June 22, 2021 he received an e-mail regarding a very strange piece of undated footage supposedly recorded in Afghanistan.
“Any ex-military or serving military personnel out there know what this is? The person who sent it to me, said it is UFOs being attacked by the United States Air Force.”
In the footage, which is black and white, a security camera pans around the desert. Eventually it picks up four strange dark dots in the horizon. It zooms in on the objects. They appear to be four black orbs just sitting stationary. A closer zoom in reveals the objects appear to be releasing (spraying) some type of material down onto the desert below.
Please note, that the witnesses in the infamous Mojave UFO case also described seeing the objects releasing some type of material into the desert. There have also been similar observations as well. Within seconds of zooming in, something can be seen moving from right to left. It impacts two of the objects which appear to explode. When the haze lifts, it is revealed that the UFOs are completely undamaged and still doing whatever it was doing initially.
Source: Do It Noels Way, from a video titled 'UFOs, attacked in Afghanistan? Read description'. Uploaded June 22, 2021
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved