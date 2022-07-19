Mysterious Creature Encountered at Uvas Lake, California

A father and son recently encountered a mysterious being while fishing at Uvas Lake, CA. I'm not sure how he determines that this is a Skinwalker, but it's an interesting account.
I recently received the following account:
"Hey, my name is Dave and this is my story about the Uvas Lake Skinwalker. So me and my dad thought that it would be a good time to go catfishing at Uvas Lake, just outside of Gilroy, California. We pull up near the dam and get our things ready. We start walking toward the water when my dad slips on a piece of wood, but he gets back up and is totally fine. We get to our spot that is about 70 yards from us. It didn't take 5 minutes for us to hear the first sounds in the bushes. My dad and I froze. We keep a lookout for what the cause for the sound might be. Uvas is a prime spot for some shady stuff to go on at. The sounds continue for the next hour and a half. It reached the point where all we could think was "WTF?"
I then try to think of what it might be. I rule out it's a human because no car pulled up except us and we would have seen them coming from another direction. Yet we have boar, coyote, deer, birds, and ground squirrels. I am quick to rule out deer, birds, and squirrels because they are not out this late at night (time was 11:00 PM). This also sounded larger, so coyote is ruled out. Lastly there is the boar. Boars are loud and travel in large groups so they are not the culprit. We quickly get the f**k out of there. My dad speeds ahead with the light and I am forced to watch our back.
We arrived back at the car, only to learn my dad lost his keys on his fall and that we are not out of the woods yet. We heard rustling and boy, the rustling did not stop. My dad tries to call someone to pick us up so we can come back to the car with the spare in the morning. It was about that moment when me and my dad heard footsteps in the brush not even 20 feet from us. I was so scared I did not move nor say a word and this moment burned into my brain. This thing did not move but I could see the glare out its eyes. It was like this for the next 10 minutes. I finally waved someone down and they pulled over and we told them what happened to us. My dad finally got someone to answer the phone and to come pick us up. At the time of writing this, we have just gotten the car back.
I just want local people to know, DO NOT GO TO UVAS AT NIGHT!" DH
KENNETH HOPKINS / MKULTRA, ABDUCTIONS, MILITARY, & MIND CONTROL - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes alien abductee and military surveillance experiencer Kenneth Hopkins.
Kenneth states:
"For most of my life I had no awareness that I was an abductee. The night experiences I thought were dreams. In these, I would visit many places and see the same people many nights after I fell asleep. I thought they were dream people. I could smell, touch them and have all six senses with them. Some places were cold, some places too warm and other places I couldn’t seem to get enough oxygen in.
When things became strange was in the summer of 1976. While attending Northeastern University, I would get a Top Security job, working for a contracting Agency for the Department Of Defense (DOD). The DOD and an abduction would create a conflict that would become lifelong in surveillance. I’m not going to get into much detail on this. The story was published in 2016 in a book titled 'Earth Transformations.' Published as non-fiction, where a young female agent for DOD, would be set up for abductions with me. With much assistance from Llan Starkweather, we were able to get this book published. Unfortunately, the book has been taken out of circulation.
In the years of 1975 through 1978, I would have abductions by the Greys in the daytime while driving a car with numerous different young women. These experiences I would have no memory of. I called them, “Blackouts.” I would later become aware that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena


"
Join us this Wednesday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
SKINWALKERS & NATIVE AMERICAN LORE ROUNDTABLE - Tremblay, Crisp, & Nighthawk - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents researcher and investigators Ryan Paul Tremblay, Shane-Michael Crisp, and William Nighthawk as we discuss Skinwalkers and other Native American Lore.
My name is Ryan Paul Tremblay. I’ve been a hardcore Cryptozoology enthusiast and researcher for well over 20 years now. Like many, my fascination with monsters and things that go “bump in the night” began very early on. Growing up in New England was the perfect breeding ground for such a fascination. With plenty of wilderness around—and our Cryptid to boot, I soon began to hear not only of Bigfoot, but now the Dover Demon. As the years went on, I found more media accessible to my young mind: Books were plentiful and shows began to emerge in the early 90’s showcasing Cryptid encounters. In Southern Arizona, I had my own personal encounter with the Dog Man. This simply fueled my obsession for Cryptozoology. Before I knew it, I was traversing down numerous rabbit holes. Jersey Devil. Upright Canids. Various forms of Sasquatch. Extraterrestrials and finally, the Wendigo. Through countless hours of hard work, plenty of literature and even the reluctant volunteering of information through connections to Indigenous people, I found a supernatural creature that captured my curiosity, my determination and fascination alike! Host of Whisper to a Scream podcast and Cohost of Monster Radio.
Hi my name is Shane-Michael Crisp. I’m 31 years old from Bakersfield, CA. Married to my best friend of 8 years and have a 10 year old stepson. Always believed in Sasquatch and UFOs but never spoke out loud in fear of ridicule since these topics are so tin-foil stuff. Only spoke about it with people who would bring up the topics which was rare. Last August a coworker told me about Dogmen which I didn’t believe in just laughed at the name. He had me listen to a few episodes of Dogman encounters which got me intrigued that people are seeing these bipedal canines everyday. So I started diving into the phenomenon a little more and became hooked. Became a active field researcher at the beginning of January this year and joined the NADP. Along the way I’ve came across so many other cryptids that started to fascinate me from Gugwe, Chupacabra, and Skinwalkers. So when I’m not at work shooting X-rays, watching football, hanging with the family, I’m either in the woods chasing 7ft dogmen, or on the internet reading and watching anything cryptid related trying to gain as much knowledge as possible. I host and moderate the West Coast Skinwalker Project And West Coast Dogman Project.
William Nighthawk is a Wicasa Wakan ordained minister for Native American Indian and Metis people. A veteran and 32 degree Scottish Rite Free Mason with over 35 years of paranormal and cryptid creatures research and investigation. He was was raised by a dark black witch parent and has lives in both worlds with surviving two near death experiences. William Nighthawk is founder and owner of Nighthawk High Strangeness podcast channel.
Join us this Friday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
