Bigfoot Encountered by Man Looking For Directions at Houston's Buffalo Bayou

A Houston, Texas man relates a strange encounter that he had with a Bigfoot at Buffalo Bayou in 1979. This incident is probably one the must unusual Bigfoot encounters that has ever been told to me.
I received a very interesting telephone call yesterday from a 68-year-old Houston, Texas man. 'RC' says that he encountered a Bigfoot in Buffalo Bayou in 1979, while he was looking for driving directions. I have heard of a few interesting Bigfoot encounters at Buffalo Bayou previously, but this is, by far, the strangest.
RC states that he was at his new girlfriend's place until 4:00 am one morning. Apparently, he didn't know the area that well, since he had just moved to Houston. Somehow, he got lost and ended up in the Buffalo Bayou park area. He pulled off the road, hoping that he could find someone to give him directions. He knew that he needed to get back onto Allen Parkway in order to drive home.
As he sat in his car, he noticed someone walking to his left, nearer to the water. He got out of his car and called out to the individual. This 'person' stopped and looked over their shoulder. As RC walked closer, he figured that this person was a transient. But he did realize, even though there was very little available light, that this person was quite tall and big.
RC got within 10 feet or so from the individual, who stood still and watched RC approach. RC then realized that something was not right. The hair on this 'person' was very long and extended down to the chest...and that the rest of the body was completely covered in hair! RC immediately told this person, 'Nevermind,' then quickly turned and ran to his car.
RC got back into the car, hoping that this 'person' had not followed or chased after him. He quickly glanced back and saw that this individual was still standing in the same spot and looking at him. RC started his care and drove off.
As he was driving, he was trying to figure out what he had encountered. At that time, he never thought much about Bigfoot, let alone seeing one in a city like Houston.
The next day he called his brother, who told RC that he may have actually had a Bigfoot encounter. Apparently, his brother was aware of other sightings in the Buffalo Bayou area.
Several years ago, I had talked to another Houston man who had been gar fishing in Buffalo Bayou. It was late afternoon and he was along the shore. As he sat there, he heard something approach him from behind. He looked and was stunned to see a 6-foot-tall dark brown Bigfoot standing about 30 feet away from him.
The man slowly stood up and faced the Bigfoot. This was not the first time that he had seen a similar creature at the Bayou. The Bigfoot stood still, but continued to look at him. After several seconds, the fisherman removed one of gar on his stringer and placed it on the ground. He gathered his gear and walked away. As he glanced back, he saw the Bigfoot pick up the fish and run downstream towards the trees. Lon
