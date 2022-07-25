Red-Eyed Canine Cryptid, Dogman, Observed Near Fort Steele, British Columbia

Two friends are traveling from Alberta to British Columbia, when they observe red eyes reflecting in the headlights. They believe that they witnessed an upright canine cryptid.
“I thought I saw a werewolf with two red eyes and now I believe, from listening to your videos, it was a Dogman. Here's my story:
Myself, my friend Sarah, were driving from Calgary, Alberta to Cranbrook, British Columbia via Fairmont Lake in April, 2020, to retrieve our trailer. It was evening about 9:00-ish but not quite dark and we're about an hour from Cranbrook before Fort Steele, but not exactly sure where. We're driving up a hill / incline and there was a drop down on the right hand side into a field with some rocks trees and wetland type area. The lights from the car caught the red eyes of something black standing on two legs, quite tall, maybe 6 feet, leaning against and looking into an old tree stub, fairly close to the road. It moved his left arm and shoulder as it turned his body to look at us. It didn't look like a dog, as it had shoulders and a waist and, as it turned, the headlights caught two red eyes and a head with a snout, like a dog or a wolf. We didn't notice a tail though. We both saw it at the same time and both shouted 'What the F! Is that a werewolf?'
Neither one of us are easily scared and enjoy wandering in the woods, etc. But this energy felt evil and we had never encountered anything like it. We put the pedal to metal and almost became airborne going up the hill. We saged that night and said a prayer for protection. We could see it and feel those red eyes looking towards us.
The next day, we tried to figure out what it was we saw. We didn't think it was a Sasquatch because his body was slim, not very hairy looking, and not very tall, although, we were looking down a bit on it. We wondered if it was a wolf or some big dog standing upright, but it didn't behave like a dog and those red eyes. There were no houses in the area either that we could see from the road. We both still felt we saw a werewolf, even though neither of us really believe they exist. Is definitely something strange, a hybrid of some kind or something from another dimension.”
Transcribed Source: The Facts By Howtohunt . Com, from a video titled “I found My Lost Camera And "A Dogman In British Columbia"?” Uploaded on 20 Jul 2022
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region?
