Ominous 'Snake Woman' Encountered by Jogger on Mountain Trail

A jogger is on a favorite trail, when he encounters a snake. He avoids the serpent and continues on. Soon, later, a woman calls out to him. What he sees shocks him!
I recently received the following account:
“Call it BS if you want, but this really happened. None of this is false or made up. In mid-2020 I was jogging one of my favorite trails (no location given). An 8-mile long hiking and mountain biking trail.
I was around 3/4 of the way finished when I kept getting this weird feeling to look behind me. But after I checked, there was nothing. I was coming around a long corner, with thick brush and a stream on the the edge of the trail, when I decided to look back one more time. Once again nothing, until I faced forward again and almost stepped on a 2-foot-long snake sprawled across the trail. At the last moment I dodged to the side narrowly missing it's head and kept running. I don't harm stuff. I just don't.
About 2 minutes later, I'm maybe five minutes away from the end of the trail, when I hear a woman shout "behind you." My soul nearly left my body because I checked so many times and there was no one back there. Then, suddenly, a woman appears! I let her pass and I noticed that she was attractive. I couldn't help but watch her run ahead. She also had a weight vest on her, as I did. But then I noticed something that gave me serious chills.
Her shorts were not shorts. At first glance, they appeared to be tight snake-print jogging shorts. But as I stared, it looked more and more like snakeskin from her waist down to the bottom of her butt! I mean, it was her skin! No shorts!
She hit the end of the trail before I did. She went to an old white car and sat on the trunk staring at me as I walked to my truck. If I wasn't so freaked out I would of said, 'Hi' to her / it, or whatever that was. But it was just too much all at once, so I left in a hurry.
Did this woman manifest from the snake? I truly believe she did! I've only been back one time since then and it's difficult to focus on running because I feel like something is out there. It's very ominous.” MA
