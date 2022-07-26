Girl Scout Attacked by Unknown Creature in Southeast Ohio

A Girl Scout was apparently being watched by an unknown creature while away from camp. Later, while sleeping in her tent, she was dragged out feet first. The shredded sleeping bag was found later.
"Jamie (no last name provided), then a young girl and a Girl Scout, was hiking with other girls two miles to a campsite in the woods during the summer of 1978 in southeast Ohio. The team leader, Patty, made them carry all their own gear and supplies, so it was a long, tiring trek for many of them. Jamie was eager to get ahead of them and took off moving fast up a large hill while many of the other girls stopped to rest. Jamie grabbed a copperhead snake and played with it, which angered Patty.
At the camp, she was punished and had to dig trenches. While doing this, Jamie sneaked off and went swimming in the falls. She had rocks thrown at her. Spooked, she returned to the camp. Later that night, while sleeping in her tent, she was pulled out of her tent feet first. The only part of her body not pulled out was her head, which got caught on the tent wall. It was raining. Patty checked the area but found nothing in the night. She made Jamie sleep with the other girls. The next day, Patty found the sleeping bag which was torn to shreds. Patty told them to gather her things and they left the area.
The camp closed soon after. Nearly 40 years later, Jamie discovered that when Patty had gone into the woods to check that morning, she found huge footprints in the mud. She followed them for three miles, where she found the torn up sleeping bag. She knew something was lurking around the camp and she decided that they needed to leave. Jamie believes that the creature had been watching her and tried to drag her out by the sleeping bag but because of the rain and the tent, she slipped free."
Transcribed source: Dixie Cryptid Podcast, from a video titled, “Marines Open Fire on a Jungle Demon”, Uploaded 13 Jun 2022
NOTE: I conducted a deep search for this incident and didn't find anything. I'm not saying that it didn't occur, but there is no other report. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, CLAIRVOYANT, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
People around the world seek the psychic and medical intuitive advice of Su Walker. She is an internationally known psychic and medical intuitive. For over 20 years she has assisted individuals, CEO's of businesses, physicians, actors, and law enforcement agencies. Her psychic readings and medical intuitive readings are sought out for their high levels of accuracy and detail.
Frequently asked to investigate hauntings or paranormal activity, Su's been featured in various publications, television documentaries, and radio appearances. Su also conducts training seminars during the year, because she desires to educate the public about various forms of psychic phenomena, improving psychic skills and exploring remote viewing, scrying, or energy projection. Psychic development classes are available.
Su travels the country presenting lectures and workshops on psychic readings, medical intuitive readings, and other paranormal and spiritual issues. Su Walker medical intuitive also has taught on telepathy. Su's website can be found at www.psychicmedicalintuitive.com
We will also be joined by Kevin Estrella, who is a master guitarist and has a band called 'Pyramids on Mars.' Kevin is also radio show host. He’s done a huge number of shows about the Star Nations that have visited and their connections to him.
Join us on Friday, July 29th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
REPTILIANS IN PENNSYLVANIA COAL MINES! / CRAB-WALKING HUMANOIDS / GOATMAN - Lon Strickler (Host)
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
A Reptilian encounter, resulting in the death of 15 coal miners, occurred near Dixonville, PA in 1944. One of the mine inspectors, who was investigating the incident, observed one of these Reptoid creatures. The report was eventually declassified in 2008. There were other supposed deadly Reptilian incidents reported in Pennsylvania mines.
Join us on Wednesday, July 27th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved