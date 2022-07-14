Bigfoot, Deer-Headed Human, & 9-Foot-Tall Biped Encountered in Knox County, Maine

The account, provided by The Facts By Howtohunt . com, mentions a boy who observes a possible Bigfoot looking at him through a window. Other bizarre cryptids are also mentioned.
1977 / Friendship, Knox County, Maine: The witness (Sean) was a young boy at the time. He was in his kitchen one night when he saw a face looking in the window. The light from the kitchen lit up his face and the witness could not believe what he was seeing. It looked like a Bigfoot. The creature then looked into the eyes of the witness and then ran off. Sean told his parents and brother that he had seen a Bigfoot, though they doubted him.
About an hour later, the witness had to go out to use the outhouse. As he opened the door and stepped outside, he heard a grunt and watched as something ran up the hill into the woods.
Sometime later, during the day, the witness and his brother found large tracks leading from the window up into the hills. The stride was massive and the prints were huge. Sean claims that he could see his eyes in the window, so for him to stand outside and be looking in, it must have been at least 8 foot 6 inches tall.
Many years later, not far from his sighting, a female cousin of Sean's claims that she was followed through the woods by a strange half-human / half-deer creature. It had a human body but a deer head.
Sean's nephews, also in the same area, claim they encountered a 9-foot-tall, 1000-pound bipedal creature covered in a black hair, with red eyes in the woods. It stared at the two boys and then began to charge them, chasing them for about 100 feet. They ran back to their home.
Transcribed source: The Facts By Howtohunt . Com Podcast, Two Crews Evacuated By Chopper To Escape Charging Upright Being, Western Alberta - 14 Mar 2022
NOTE: When I read this report, the town and area seemed familiar to me. So I checked and found the following report from around the same time period and in the same general area:
YEAR: 1978
SEASON: Spring
MONTH: May
DATE: 5/25/1978
STATE: Maine
COUNTY: Knox County
LOCATION DETAILS: on a hillside, in a blueberry field at the end of a dead end road
NEAREST TOWN: Union
NEAREST ROAD: route 17
OBSERVED: I took a wrong rode that ended up as a dead end in a blueberry. As I was sitting in my car trying to decide the best way to turn around without getting my car stuck.(it was raining and the dirt road ended in a wet field) I saw something come out of the woods and start to cross the field, about 150 yards away. At first I thought it was a man, but as I watched it didn't seem just right to be a man. I have hunted in Maine at the time for over twenty years and have seen every known animal in Me. This wasn't one of them. It was walking on two legs. It looked to be well over six feet tall, slim, and the arms seem to reach almost to the knees. I saw no other colors but black. I watched it walk over three hundred yards across the field. It never once looked my way. Even though it walked upright it just wasn't right to be a man.
ALSO NOTICED: I left the area and have never been back. And I'm not going to.
OTHER WITNESSES: No witnesses and I've told very few people.
OTHER STORIES: No
TIME AND CONDITIONS: about 11:00 am. overcast light rain
ENVIRONMENT: blueberry field, hillside mixed hard woods and pines
Follow-up investigation report by BFRO Investigator John Perry:
On April 14, 2001, the witness added the following information:
Although the height was estimated to be over six feet tall, he could not judge its weight. However, he described the animal as well proportioned. It was covered in dark hair, and it also appeared to have a full beard. The animal was walking with long strides and a steady pace, and was in a slightly stooped position. Its arms were swinging, and they appeared long compared the animal's height.
"For most of my life I had no awareness that I was an abductee. The night experiences I thought were dreams. In these, I would visit many places and see the same people many nights after I fell asleep. I thought they were dream people. I could smell, touch them and have all six senses with them. Some places were cold, some places too warm and other places I couldn't seem to get enough oxygen in.
When things became strange was in the summer of 1976. While attending Northeastern University, I would get a Top Security job, working for a contracting Agency for the Department Of Defense (DOD). The DOD and an abduction would create a conflict that would become lifelong in surveillance. I'm not going to get into much detail on this. The story was published in 2016 in a book titled 'Earth Transformations.' Published as non-fiction, where a young female agent for DOD, would be set up for abductions with me. With much assistance from Llan Starkweather, we were able to get this book published. Unfortunately, the book has been taken out of circulation.
In the years of 1975 through 1978, I would have abductions by the Greys in the daytime while driving a car with numerous different young women. These experiences I would have no memory of. I called them, "Blackouts." I would later become aware that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it's reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
