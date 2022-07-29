Possible Portal? Unknown Anomaly Observed by Northern Arizona Family

A family in northern Arizona observes an unusual and unknown anomaly near their home. After thinking about it for awhile, one of the witnesses believes that there may be a portal nearby.
I received the following account from Kyle & Cam at Expanded Perspectives:
"We live in northern Arizona, in a rural area on the edge of several thousand acres of grassland, that locally they call a “prairie.” The prairie is very open, with scattered small pines and Juniper bushes, and around the edge of the prairie is dense Ponderosa Pine forest. My husband and I live right next door to my Mom. She’s 81 and doesn’t get around that well. I work from home, and have a small office upstairs at her house, so that I’m around to help her during the day.
So, this was back in January of this year, it was the 23rd, around 5:45 pm. I was in my office and Mom was downstairs in her comfy chair, which faces out to a great view of the prairie. I was working on my computer, and suddenly I heard her hollering for me, in a very alarmed tone. I ran downstairs thinking that either my dog was throwing up on the carpet or something was on fire. It was somewhere in that range of urgency. Let me add right here that she is very level-headed, not overly excitable, and 100% in her right mind and sharp as a tack, and she can also see pretty darn well for being 81.
When I got to her, she was looking out on the prairie and said she saw something really weird. Later she said it was the weirdest thing she’s ever seen. While she was describing it, I grabbed a pair of binoculars and looked where she was pointing. She said that her very first impression was that it was a horse, but then she immediately realized that it wasn’t. She said it reminded her of a horse wearing a cape, or of a giant bat, and that it was nothing that she had ever seen before. It was tall, running upright on two legs, coming straight at her, very black in color, and had something flapping all around the upper part of it, like a cape fluttering. She said that although she didn’t know what it was, she knew she really didn’t like it, and really didn’t want it to get to the house. I could tell, both at the time, and when she talked about it over the next several days, that it did rattle her quite a bit. Again, though, she’s not at all prone to being nervous and she does not share my interest in the strange and unusual.
She said that she had looked up and spotted this thing coming her way, but then as she watched, it appeared to crouch down and disappear next to a bush. The terrain on the prairie rolls just a little, so that would be possible, without it actually vanishing into thin air.
As we were watching the area around that bush, my husband came in. We told him what was up, and he was watching, too, when we all saw something again, just for a few seconds. It moved from where we were watching, away to the right, where it disappeared again. My husband says that what he saw could have been two ravens fighting. What I saw was very dark in color, and my first impression was something like a man running, but all hunched over, or maybe something like the back end of a bear. What my mom saw – and she didn’t tell me this until weeks later – was an unnaturally tall and skinny black dog.
The light was still quite good at this point, and my husband went to get our little drone to fly the prairie and see what he could see. I went to an upstairs window with binoculars to see what I could see from a higher vantage point. Neither of us saw anything.
Now, we do have black bears in the area, but I’ve never, in over 20 years, seen one out on the prairie in daylight. Not impossible, but not likely, and even less likely that neither of us would have seen it moving away across the prairie.
The next day, we went out to look at the spot where we had seen it, which was about 300 yards from Mom’s window. The ground was wet and muddy, but we found no tracks, although we were leaving very obvious footprints. I went and stood next to the bush where Mom saw it crouch down. Then I called her to ask her to look and compare my height to what she had seen. She said it was one-and-a-half to two times taller than me, and I’m 5’4”, making it 8 to 10.5 feet tall. No wonder she was freaked out.
If it was a bear, it was running really well on its hind legs and waving a cape over its head. For good measure, I had also asked Mom if it could possibly have been an elk with a trash bag stuck in its antlers and she said nope, absolutely not.
All super weird. But here’s the part of the story that I really had to think about later.
A couple of hours before all of that happened, I had been out on the prairie with our dog for our daily walk. She roams around, digs holes, occasionally chases a rabbit, but almost never barks. That afternoon, though, she started barking like crazy at something, hackles up, staring off in the distance, and at one point, came running back to me with her tail tucked, which was very unlike her. I couldn’t see any reason at all for it, but it creeped me out just a little because I had, just then, been thinking about a recent interview I’d heard describing a dogman story. Specifically, I was thinking about the idea of dogman guarding portals, and also what I would do if I ever saw any such thing.
So I started thinking about. We aren’t that far from Sedona. Did we have a portal drift up our way? A neighbor that we know well, had a pretty interesting UFO sighting over the prairie the summer before. Maybe we have a full-time portal? Who knows?" K
