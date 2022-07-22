Was the Remer, Minnesota Trail Cam Photo Actually Bigfoot? (PHOTO)

In October 2009, a trail cam recorded an unknown image of a tall hairy bipedal creature. The image lacked details, though, it's hard to imagine that this was something other than a Bigfoot.
Casey Kedrowski's trail cam caught this image of a tall, fuzzy creature near his family's hunting shack in Remer, Minnesota. Casey Kedrowski has seen wolves and bobcats on the game trail camera he and his brother Peter set up every year outside their family's hunting shack in northern Minnesota. But while reviewing the recordings ahead of deer hunting season this year, both thought the other was playing tricks when they saw a big, fuzzy creature on two legs walk across the screen. Could it be a Bigfoot?
The dark image couldn't be a bear. If it was a person, he'd have to be 7 feet tall, according to measurements done by comparing the image to a nearby tree. "It didn't look like either of them," Casey Kedrowski said, adding that Bigfoot was the next thing he thought about. "We all kind of had the idea in the back of our minds but we didn't want to go and say 'Bigfoot,' because I've never seen one."
Nevertheless, Casey's father Tim contacted Tom Sherman and Bob Olson, members of the Northern Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team. Sherman has said he thinks the Kedrowskis captured a Bigfoot on camera outside the hunting shack north of Remer.
Casey Kedrowski, 20, said he and his family doubt if Bigfoot even exist. But Kedrowski admits he's a little less skeptical than he used to be. Here's why: The creature looked fuzzy like a bear, but its arms didn't match what a bear would look like. The other possibility would be a hunter wearing a fuzzy suit, but Kedrowski said that didn't seem likely either. Besides the fact that the Kedrowskis, who live in Rice in central Minnesota, have never seen a 7-foot-tall person in the northwoods, the camera captured the image after dark and the creature wasn't holding a flashlight or bow.
The family also asked all of their neighbors if they had gone near the camera on the night of Oct. 24, 2009 and no one had. Kedrowski said deer hunting season felt a little different this year, although he tried not to think about the creature they had picked up on camera. "The less I thought about it the better," he said. Sherman and his Bigfoot research partner Bob Olson were going to keep looking into the incident, along with other alleged sightings in northern Minnesota. Still, Kedrowski said he, his brother and father aren't ready to consider themselves believers. "I'm still unsure what it is, I guess," he said.
Source: mprnews.org/story/2009/12/10/sasquatch-sighting
NOTE: Over the past decade, there has been a fair amount of criticism leveled on this photo. Honestly, I'm on the fence. What do you think? Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
SKINWALKERS & NATIVE AMERICAN LORE ROUNDTABLE - Tremblay, Crisp, & Nighthawk - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents researcher and investigators Ryan Paul Tremblay, Shane-Michael Crisp, and William Nighthawk as we discuss Skinwalkers and other Native American Lore.
-----
My name is Ryan Paul Tremblay. I’ve been a hardcore Cryptozoology enthusiast and researcher for well over 20 years now. Like many, my fascination with monsters and things that go “bump in the night” began very early on. Growing up in New England was the perfect breeding ground for such a fascination. With plenty of wilderness around—and our Cryptid to boot, I soon began to hear not only of Bigfoot, but now the Dover Demon. As the years went on, I found more media accessible to my young mind: Books were plentiful and shows began to emerge in the early 90’s showcasing Cryptid encounters. In Southern Arizona, I had my own personal encounter with the Dog Man. This simply fueled my obsession for Cryptozoology. Before I knew it, I was traversing down numerous rabbit holes. Jersey Devil. Upright Canids. Various forms of Sasquatch. Extraterrestrials and finally, the Wendigo. Through countless hours of hard work, plenty of literature and even the reluctant volunteering of information through connections to Indigenous people, I found a supernatural creature that captured my curiosity, my determination and fascination alike! Host of Whisper to a Scream podcast and Cohost of Monster Radio.
-----
Hi my name is Shane-Michael Crisp. I’m 31 years old from Bakersfield, CA. Married to my best friend of 8 years and have a 10 year old stepson. Always believed in Sasquatch and UFOs but never spoke out loud in fear of ridicule since these topics are so tin-foil stuff. Only spoke about it with people who would bring up the topics which was rare. Last August a coworker told me about Dogmen which I didn’t believe in just laughed at the name. He had me listen to a few episodes of Dogman encounters which got me intrigued that people are seeing these bipedal canines everyday. So I started diving into the phenomenon a little more and became hooked. Became a active field researcher at the beginning of January this year and joined the NADP. Along the way I’ve came across so many other cryptids that started to fascinate me from Gugwe, Chupacabra, and Skinwalkers. So when I’m not at work shooting X-rays, watching football, hanging with the family, I’m either in the woods chasing 7ft dogmen, or on the internet reading and watching anything cryptid related trying to gain as much knowledge as possible. I host and moderate the West Coast Skinwalker Project And West Coast Dogman Project.
-----
William Nighthawk is a Wicasa Wakan ordained minister for Native American Indian and Metis people. A veteran and 32 degree Scottish Rite Free Mason with over 35 years of paranormal and cryptid creatures research and investigation. He was was raised by a dark black witch parent and has lives in both worlds with surviving two near death experiences. William Nighthawk is founder and owner of Nighthawk High Strangeness podcast channel.
Join us this Friday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved