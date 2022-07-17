Anomaly in Ireland: Human, Alien, or Another Unknown Being? (PHOTO)

"I have to be honest, I don't really believe in UFO & alien beings, but I guess I don't disbelieve either. I haven't given it much thought. But my aunt was leaving Ireland and took a photo of the sun on the field. I zoomed in on the light and something is standing almost at bottom on light. It could be a man but a weird shape. If you figure it out I would like to know what you think it is please! RW - Ireland"
I had originally posted the photo in August 2017, but did not received much of a response. What do you think is going on in this image? Butch conducted some forensics on the image. It was not photo-shopped or edited. I ran it through several filters and an image program, but nothing out of the ordinary was detected. Besides the figure and the light anomaly (which may be a sun reflection) there seems to be a reflective object on a rock in the foreground. Not sure what that is.
NOTE: This was an anomaly that Butch was researching into until the day he passed. What are your thoughts? Thanks. Lon
KENNETH HOPKINS / MKULTRA, ABDUCTIONS, MILITARY, & MIND CONTROL - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes alien abductee and military surveillance experiencer Kenneth Hopkins.
Kenneth states:
"For most of my life I had no awareness that I was an abductee. The night experiences I thought were dreams. In these, I would visit many places and see the same people many nights after I fell asleep. I thought they were dream people. I could smell, touch them and have all six senses with them. Some places were cold, some places too warm and other places I couldn’t seem to get enough oxygen in.
When things became strange was in the summer of 1976. While attending Northeastern University, I would get a Top Security job, working for a contracting Agency for the Department Of Defense (DOD). The DOD and an abduction would create a conflict that would become lifelong in surveillance. I’m not going to get into much detail on this. The story was published in 2016 in a book titled 'Earth Transformations.' Published as non-fiction, where a young female agent for DOD, would be set up for abductions with me. With much assistance from Llan Starkweather, we were able to get this book published. Unfortunately, the book has been taken out of circulation.
In the years of 1975 through 1978, I would have abductions by the Greys in the daytime while driving a car with numerous different young women. These experiences I would have no memory of. I called them, “Blackouts.” I would later become aware that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Join us this Wednesday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
