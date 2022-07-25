Unknown Malevolent Entity Flies Through Wall, Terrorizes Witness!

A young South Carolina man encounters a malevolent entity while trying to fall asleep on a hot summer night. The entity is heard outside and flies into the room through the wall! Bizarre incident!
I received the following account from Kyle & Cam at Expanded Perspectives:
"So, here is my story. When I was 18, I moved out of my parent's place and rented a small mobile home in my hometown of Pickens in upstate South Carolina. This was in the summer of 1992. It was hot that summer. It generally gets into the 90’s and the tiny old mobile home didn’t have air conditioning. I think it was the end of July and I had just gone to bed around 11 pm. I naturally had all the windows open as it was hot as hell in that little trailer. I could take that when I was a kid, but I think it would kill me now if I had to live that way. Anyway, I had almost fallen asleep. As a matter of fact, I was in that place right between awake and asleep, if you know what I mean.
I started to hear something down across the field that sounded like wings, insect wings. In the “almost asleep“ state I was in I first thought I was hearing a helicopter, but soon realized that wasn’t it at all. It sounded like a huge cicada, if you know how one of those sounds when it flies. So this sound got closer and closer until it was right outside my room. Now I had heard this thing approaching from about a half-mile away and heard it clearly all the way up to just outside my room.
Then, it came through a solid wall into my bedroom. And I kid you not, the room went ice cold! Almost like a reflex, I grabbed the covers and pulled them up to my neck. It must have gone from 80 degrees to 40 degrees instantly! No joke! So this flapping wings sound flew in circles around the ceiling in my room while I laid there in terror with my eyes pinched shut. I never opened my eyes, it was like something told me not to open them. Well, this thing made a couple of circles and swooped down in front of me and I could feel it right in front of my face. It felt like we were face to face, like it wanted me to open my eyes, but I didn’t. It stayed face to face with me for a couple of seconds and then flew back up into the opposite corner of the ceiling of my room.
Then, the only way I can describe what it did next is a high-speed nose dive into my upper right thigh and it went inside me. My body went completely rigid. I was paralyzed with fear. I could feel that it wanted me to comply or give in somehow, but I resisted with everything I could muster. This went on for several seconds or minutes for all I know, but I never gave in to it. After this happened for a time it suddenly was back in my room and I could move again. It flew a couple more circles around the room the flew down the hallway and disappeared.
Naturally, I didn’t sleep anymore that night and I didn’t sleep in that room for another year!
Since this occurrence, I’ve never had that experience again. I did have several years of bouts with sleep paralysis, which I feel was sparked by this initial experience. But they were nothing like that first experience that I can’t really explain. I wasn’t dreaming or hallucinating. I was completely sober and in my right mind. It has taken years to get over this experience.
It was probably the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me." RM
