Bizarre Humanoid Recorded on Security Camera in Moorhead, Kentucky (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

A home surveillance camera captured a recent video shared on Twitter of an unidentified alien creature in Moorhead, Kentucky.
A couple of months ago, the Amarillo Zoo revealed images of a strange-looking creature walking on its hind legs roaming the outskirts of the park grounds.
A month later, a similar creature was also captured on a home surveillance camera at La Union near El Paso, walking across a driveway.
While the first two videos were somewhat blurry, this new video clearly shows a small human-like creature looking similar to the Gollum character from the fantasy film 'Lord of The Rings.'
Theories abound as to what these strange creatures could be. Some people think they are aliens from outer space or another dimension.
I've been hearing and reading mentions of 'El Cucuy' in reference to this video. The urban legend states that El Cucuy attacks and abducts children who do not display exemplary behavior. He can, reportedly, hide under the beds or inside the closets of children for long periods of time, emerge suddenly when they are asleep in the dead of night, and take them away. There is also 'Coco' or 'Coca,' a mythical ghost-monster, equivalent to the bogeyman, found in many Hispanic countries.
Could this be another example of an unknown humanoid species living among us? What are your thoughts?
