Upright Canine 'Demon' Confronts U.S. Marine Squad!

A massive red-eyed upright canine confronted a U.S. Marine Corps RECON squad in Nicaragua during the early 1980s. The incident resulted in a huge firefight, of which the creature repulsed.
“I’m not going to ask you to believe me. Heck, if I didn't live through it, I wouldn't believe this either. But in the early 1980s, I was in the United States Marine Corps. I was a RECON Marine. We were in the jungles of Nicaragua (supporting and training the Contras) and my rifle squad was tasked to man a listening post in the jungle.
We arrived at our position in the early evening and began to set up our defensive positions. By nightfall we were ready to settle in and listen for any troop movement in our area. Around 2:00 AM, we heard something big moving in our direction. We were all on high alert. As we sat still and quiet my E4 got my attention and pointed directly in front of me and said, 'Sarge, WTH is that?' I looked in the direction that he pointed. What I saw was what I can only call a demon.
It was eight or nine feet tall and had to weigh 400+ pounds. It had the head of the largest wolf I had ever seen and the most powerful body I’ve witnesses on any animal. I’m a lifelong hunter. I’ve seen a lot of animals. The eyes of this thing still haunt me. They were glowing red. They were like fires. What happened next was outright war! We opened up with everything we had and all we did was back it up. We never even knocked it down. We just backed it up. The fire fight lasted for 15 minutes and the beast was trying to flank us. There was a point that my saw gunner yelled out that if the saw didn't stop, we were going to be toast. But as fast as it had started, it was over and the beast hit the jungle and we hit the ammo boxes. The rest of the night was quiet. I mean real quiet. There were no sounds. No insects, animals, human, there was nothing.
The next morning, we returned to the AO. My captain asked for a report. Hesitantly, I gave him the honest report. Cap left the tent for 20 minutes and then came back and called my squad together. He was laughing at us when he informed us that the corps was aware that we were attacked by a jungle bear. I interrupted, 'Hey Cap, this is Nicaragua. They don't have jungle bears here nor would they be that size.' He replied, 'Okay, then maybe it was a possum. But according to the powers that be, it was not, and I repeat, it was NOT an unknown creature. That means, you, Sergeant! Do you get me?' 'Yes, sir, it was a possum. I got it.'
This is only the second time that I’ve told this story. The other was to my wife.”
Transcribed source: Dixie Cryptid Podcast, from a video titled, “Marines Open Fire on a Jungle Demon”, Uploaded 13 Jun 2022
