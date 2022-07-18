Massive, Glowing-Eyed Sasquatch Photographed Near Golden, British Columbia? (PHOTO)

A man named Jorson Kashuba contacted Steve at The Facts By Howtohunt . Com Podcast to tell of a terrifying experience his friend Dale and his wife had while camping in British Columbia. He also shared an intriguing photograph which seems to show a strange monstrous bipedal creature with glowing or reflective eyes watching them.
“Dale is a professional photographer from Drumheller. He specializes in nature photos of the Albertan badlands, Canadian Rockies, and the northern lights. He's talented. His photos are in calendars and sold to various parties for advertising and whatnot and has a studio in town where he sells prints mostly during the tourist season. He used a technique sometimes called time exposure wherein the lens is left open open for 8 to 10 seconds to allow more light to register on the image. This is how it gets the northern lights to appear so vividly and how the Hubble telescope is able to take the deep field experiment imagine wherein the darkest space in the night sky revealed hundreds of distant galaxies. This comes into play later in the story.
Dale knew of an area outside of Golden, British Columbia where, if he hiked over the mountain where he parked, there was a valley full of old growth Douglas Fir and Hemlock that had never been logged and a fast-moving mountain stream which could surely be followed up the mountain to a waterfall which had probably never been properly photographed before.
Dale and his wife set out on a summer morning in 2013 or 14 on a 14-kilometer hike, the plan being to arrive at the far side of this valley where the headwaters of the stream were located and set up camp there. It took them until late afternoon to go over the first mountain down the other side and about halfway up the far side of this valley when they began to notice something, or, more accurately, multiple things pacing them in the deep woods, making noises, tree knocks and whoops. Dale had never looked into this topic particularly and had no idea of what other people had been experiencing but he and his wife figured out quickly what was going on.
Taking into account how remote they were in the British Columbia old growth forest, they could hear heavy footfalls of these creatures just outside of sight and sometimes even catch a glimpses of reddish-brown fur as they darted from tree to tree just outside just out of sight in the dark timber. Terrified knowing that they're out of cell phone and that nobody else would be anywhere near where they were, they had no choice but to keep going and hope to find a spot to camp out for the night on the mountain. They reached the waterfall and they correctly assumed would be on this mountain and then set up their tent just as the sun was going down.
Dale described this as the longest night of his life. Unarmed, they lay silently in their small tent all night as the creatures activity intensified in the woods just outside of their tent. At one point in the night, Dale said he heard incredibly heavy footsteps running quickly toward the tent and just as they braced themselves to be trampled or otherwise attacked, this giant creature jumped or stepped right over the top of their tent and continued running off in the other direction. This was going on for hours to the point that if it was going to kill them, it could have many times and they felt like the creatures were purposely trying to scare them to death.
At first light, having not heard any activity for some time, they got out of the tent and quickly started making their way back down the mountain when Dale stopped. After that hike and all that insanity he figured, I might as well stop and get my damn photo of this waterfall, so he set up his tripod and pointed at the waterfall which was barely visible as the naked eye can see but by doing an eight-second exposure, he would be able to capture the waterfall. The trees which just looked like shadows, black shadows to the naked eye and even the stars, which were fading into the morning sky, as he captured the image. Dale got the distinct feeling that he was being stared at and it was time to leave. Period.
Weeks later, when looking through the photos that they had taken on this vacation, his wife pointed it out. Dale never noticed it until she pointed it out in the photo and when he showed me the photo, I never noticed it until he pointed it out. At the base of the 100 to 120 foot old-growth Douglas Firs, at the top of the waterfall, there HE is 9 to 11 feet tall. This experience scared Dale and his wife enough they will never camp remotely in a tent ever again.”
Transcribed source: The Facts By Howtohunt . Com Podcast, from a video titled “Worst Nightmare Camping Photo Capture Included” Uploaded 11 June 2022
KENNETH HOPKINS / MKULTRA, ABDUCTIONS, MILITARY, & MIND CONTROL - Lon Strickler (Host)
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes alien abductee and military surveillance experiencer Kenneth Hopkins.
Kenneth states:
"For most of my life I had no awareness that I was an abductee. The night experiences I thought were dreams. In these, I would visit many places and see the same people many nights after I fell asleep. I thought they were dream people. I could smell, touch them and have all six senses with them. Some places were cold, some places too warm and other places I couldn’t seem to get enough oxygen in.
When things became strange was in the summer of 1976. While attending Northeastern University, I would get a Top Security job, working for a contracting Agency for the Department Of Defense (DOD). The DOD and an abduction would create a conflict that would become lifelong in surveillance. I’m not going to get into much detail on this. The story was published in 2016 in a book titled 'Earth Transformations.' Published as non-fiction, where a young female agent for DOD, would be set up for abductions with me. With much assistance from Llan Starkweather, we were able to get this book published. Unfortunately, the book has been taken out of circulation.
In the years of 1975 through 1978, I would have abductions by the Greys in the daytime while driving a car with numerous different young women. These experiences I would have no memory of. I called them, “Blackouts.” I would later become aware that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena "that these were referred to as missing time. As they occurred, I felt helpless. Some ranged from a half hour to most of a day. Always there were women present. In 30 minutes to an hour, most the women seemed unaware. These incidents occurred in cars, beaches, and even amongst crowds of people. As events occurred, so did homicides of witnesses. I ran into the Navy when men in suits started looking for me. In the last two homicides, two people just disappeared. Surveillance would start while I was in the U.S. Navy and continues to this day.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.
It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it’s reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.
Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena."
