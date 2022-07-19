'Gargoyle' Encounters Persist During Puerto Rico UFO Wave

Encounters with ‘Gargoyles’ in Puerto Rico
By Jorge Martín – Journalist and UFO researcher - Affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research
In the midst of the UFO wave that began in Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020, there have also been several encounters with the enigmatic winged humanoid creatures popularly known in the island as 'Gargoyles', due to their great physical resemblance to the alleged mythical creatures so called.
- Panic by Gargoyle in Guaraguao Sector, Ponce -
On the night of January 16, 2020, Mrs. Kelly Miller Martínez, her children and her sister, residents of the southern city of Ponce, drove in Kelly's vehicle to a farm she owns in a sector of the Guaraguao neighborhood of that municipality.
Upon arrival, she got out of the vehicle to open a gate that gives access to the farm, where she had a residence. The residence was lower on the ground, and the gate was at a higher section of the land.
As she went to open the gate she noticed that "there was something like a large dark bird" flying in front of her, at a distance. She described the flight of the 'bird' as heavy, and noticed that it was something large, alerting her sister to the presence of the 'rare bird'.
They continued until they reached the house and she said to her eldest son "Tito, go and throw away the garbage that is in the house", and he took a cart to pick up the barrel of garbage that they had at the entrance of the farm and take it to the house to move the garbage with it, and when he left he shouted loudly "Mommy, that bird is there, and it's something big and ugly!" What they had believed until then was a bird was standing in the middle of the slope, and looking up at them.
Mrs. Miller saw something about three to four feet tall, dark and to some degree bat-like covering its body with its wings. She couldn't see its legs, only its head, that it was moving.
“We were afraid,” Mrs. Miller told us, “because we didn't have neighbors, and we didn't know what we were facing.
“We stayed inside the house, and after a while, when we dared go outside again, my 16-year-old daughter lit the way with an electric torch and that thing, that was a that moment on the mountain in front of the house, flew and fell on top of the house, standing on the eaves of the house.
“There -she continued explaining-, we all fell into hysteria, out of fear. We screamed and closed the windows and the door, because again, we didn't know what we were dealing with. And that thing was walking on the roof of the house and scratching it, as if it had claws. It was horrible.
“In a panic, we called the police on the cell phone, who were slow to arrive, and the creature flew off again and moved onto a wagon we have on the property. Then policemen arrived in 5 or 6 patrol cars, and they told us that several patrols wre sent because they noticed that we were terrified, and that some time before a lady from the same area had reported something similar. They said they believed us".
The lady insisted that the creature they saw "...was a black and ugly thing, something horrible, with enormous wings, and without a tail."
She added that the creature's eyes were red and glowing, but they couldn't see the details of its face because of the darkness and because it covered its body with its large wings, which she described as bat-like, with no feathers.
"That thing," she said, “looked somewhat like a bat, but when it stood up or moved it looked half human, and it looked strong, stringy, and sort of hunched over."
Although she said that the police did not make an official complaint or report about what happened, we learned through a source that there was a report about it in the Ponce city headquarters, but it was impossible for us to gain access to it.
Harassing Gargoyles in Utuado
Some residents of the Caguana neighborhood, in La Línea sector of the town of Utuado, on highway #11, have experienced similar events. Spouses Angel and Angie Maldonado, lived for 6 months (since August 2020) moments of terror in the early morning hours as they heard something heavy walking on the roof of their house sporadically.
Their immediate neighbors, called Juan and Nilda Fernández, went to their residence one day and asked them if they had heard strange noises on the roof of their house, because they had heard them, and they confirmed that they had.
But everything took a disturbing aspect when one day in December 2020, in the early morning hours, the same heavy footsteps were heard on the roofs of both residences.
Mrs. Maldonado said something interesting about the behavior of whatever it was that was walking on the roof of her residence: “Whatever that is, it is something big and heavy, because its footsteps are strong, and it seems as if it came flying, because It comes from above and falls on the ceiling.
“We have solar panels on the roof, and you can hear how it jumps and dodges them, and it also seems to know what we are doing, because when it arrives and starts walking on the roof and I get up and pay attention, it stops walking.
“It does that every time it starts to walk and I pay attention to where he is. I don't know, but it's as if those things can read your mind. They are very perceptive."
Weeks later, already in January 2021, the same thing happened again, at more or less the same time in both residences. This time the neighbor couple got up and went out to see, but although they felt something big and heavy walking through the patio of their residence, they couldn't see what it was.
“Look - Mr. Fernández told us-, it was as if that thing was invisible, because you could feel and hear its footsteps, but you couldn't see anything. Another thing is that when it walked or ran, the noise was felt like that of hooves, like when a horse runs, something like that. But again, there was nothing to be seen.”
Already frightened by this second event, they asked other residents of the area if they had seen something similar, to no avail, until they went to an appliance store in that sector and asked the same thing to the owner, who indicated that he had not seen anything himself, but that his night shift employee, who was repairing some washer machines, did see something, and he was terrified.
The employee told him that in the early hours of the morning a monstrous creature with a humanoid body and a height of more than 6 feet, black and with bright reddish eyes, had appeared in the place, trying to approach him.
Terrified, he ran and hid in the back of the room where he was working, behind the machines he was repairing and assembling, and saw the hideous creature outside, walking from left to right, looking for him. He stayed hidden behind the machines until the creature took flight and left the site.
After telling his boss what had happened, he resigned from his job, stating that he "didn't want to see such a horrible thing like that again."
The witnesses to these encounters in Utuado placed security surveillance cameras in front of their residences, hoping that if the creature returns it can be videotaped and provide evidence of its presence.
Gargoyles Fight in Bayamón
But certainly, the most shocking incident of this type in Puerto Rico occurred on the night of January 23, 2020, when apparently two of these unusual humanoid creatures terrorized residents of a sector of the Lomas Verdes urbanization zone near the Bayamón Regional Hospital, in the municipality of the same name, in the north of the island.
We managed to talk with a couple the witnesses to the incident, Mrs. Yadira Guzmán and her neighbor, who, still very impressed by what had happened, told us how everything went.
According to her, it was 5:00 a.m. in the morning, and she woke up when she felt something very heavy fall and walk on the roof of her residence.
“Whatever it was was something big, because you could feel and hear its heavy footsteps -she indicated-. "I looked through the glass door of my house -she added- and at first I didn't see anything, but I became terrified when I saw that something that was up there in the roof of my house was trying to tear off a gray canvas shade curtain that I have in front of the house, which connects with the ceiling...and I heard a very loud growl.
“At that moment something fell down from the roof in the middle of a row of small trees in the front patio, leaving many broken twigs… and then I saw what it was. It wasn't something human, and it was very tall. Standing up it surpassed the top of my house, the roof. That thing would be over 7 to 8 feet tall, because it was standing on the ground and the curtain covered his upper body, his shoulders, and its head.
“He was somewhat corpulent, with a body similar to that of a man, but he looked well muscled, strong. It was a dark color, and with wings, but I couldn't get a good look at them.
“Apparently, there were two of those things, because when that one fell, it went down slowly to the ground, kind of floating, and then I felt something fly out off my ceiling and it was gone, I felt the strong noise of its wings flapping…and it was real loud.”
Mrs. Guzmán, terrified by what had just happened, asked her neighbors if they had felt the hubbub caused by the creatures, and one of them, Mr. Miguel Pagán, said he had heard “the fight between the creatures first on the reinforced zinc roof of my residence for several minutes and then they moved from my roof to Yadira's roof”.
Miguel added: “I did not dare to go out to see what was happening, because it scared me, but I recorded the noises and roars of those things while they were fighting with my cell phone. They roared loudly, and you could feel them on the ceiling and a strong flapping of wings. That was scary".
Later, Miguel gave a copy of the recording he made with noises and roars to Yadira Guzmán.
Both witnesses concluded that the creatures were "gargoyles" similar to the creatures that many people claim to have seen in Puerto Rico in recent times.
Before ending the conversation about what happened, Yadira told us that a couple of friends of hers who live in the municipality of Aguada, in the west of the island, had experienced something similar with one of these type of creatures back in December 2020.
One night they woke up at dawn because their dogs were barking furiously, and the husband got up and looked out the window of their room to see what was happening, and as he did so he saw a fantastic creature similar to a very large gargoyle-like creature flying low over his backyard.
He said it was, dark brown in color and with a body similar to that of a very stocky man, with large wings and luminous red eyes. The hideous creature seemed to be searching for something, looking down at the ground.
Terrified by what he saw, he decided to go back to bed next to his wife and not go outside, although he could not get back to sleep. The next day, very early, he went out to his land to see what was happening and found that two goats on his property had been attacked by something unknown. One of them was dead, and showed strange holes in its body through which its blood seemed to have been drawn out.
In Utuado: Two Gargoyles Fight for an Iguana
Another recent testimony from a witness who lives in Utuado reminded us of the incident of the gargoyles fighting in Bayamón.
Mr. José Mendoza (pseudonym) revealed that he was recently driving his pick-up vehicle one night in a road in the Roncador Arriba sector of the town of Utuado and suddenly saw in front of him, in the middle of the road, what he initially thought were two men struggling.
But as he got closer, the lights of the vehicle allowed him to see that "they were not men, but actually two incredible creatures" who were struggling for an iguana.
“One of them -Mendoza said- was holding the iguana from behind and the other one was holding it by its head, and each one was pulling it to its side. They were like fighting over her".
He described the two creatures as “man-like, black, muscular and winged. Their eyes were red and luminous, with a more or less very strange square shape”.
Seeing those two weird creatures, he grabbed a large, sharp machete that he had in his vehicle and got out of it to approach the two fantastic creatures, and one of them, seeing him approach with the machete, released the iguana, jumped a deep ravine and he lost sight of it.
“The other creature did the same thing -he indicated- and it took a great jump, landing on the top of a tree, but the tree could not support its weight and it jumped and went down another ravine and disappeared.
According to all the witnesses of these events, these creatures seem to be intelligent. But what are they? Where have they come from, why are they here in Puerto Rico, and what is their purpose?
That, dear readers, will be answered on a future occasion. The investigations into this situations continue.
In 2003, after telling a story of seeing a UFO to my son, I would receive a series of flashbacks. They became traumatic. I would begin my search with Hypnosis and Massachusetts MUFON. The pieces would come together in fragments of what occurred some 35 years ago. I would become horrified as different visitors came into my room, awakening me. Some ghost and some Interdimensionals.

It was at this point I reached out and helped others understand their experiences. For me now, it's reaching out to others and to help them better understand their experiences.

Accidentally my son walked into my bedroom to shut the door and there he saw a Grey standing by my bed. This incident started my use of photography. After trying numerous camera systems we were able to photograph abduction phenomena
