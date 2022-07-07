Kecksburg (PA) UFO Festival - July 22-24, 2022

Kecksburg (PA) UFO Festival To Bring Out Of This World Fun-July 22-24, 2022
The Kecksburg UFO Festival is returning this year with fun for the entire family. The event will be held July 22-24, 2022, on the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department grounds, at 5128 Water Street, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. The phone number for information is: 724-423-9540.
Friday night is half food price night to enjoy the fire departments legendary burgers, fresh cut fries and hot dogs. There will be music by DJ Mike. There will be ongoing events both outside and inside. Friday night the ground hours is 6-11 PM, and the hours inside the social hall is 6-9 PM.
Inside the social hall you will find arts and craft venders. Also, you can talk with UFO, Bigfoot, and Paranormal researchers who will have display tables. All of the speakers who will attend the Sunday conference will have tables inside as well. There will be more arts and craft venders outside along with many attractions for the adults and children such as a blacksmith, wood carver, and food vendors.
Saturday the ground hours is noon until 11 PM, and the social hall hours is noon until 9 PM. Some of the Saturday features will be the parade at 2 PM, The famous bed race at 4 PM, The Shanklin Family bands from 7-10 PM, and fireworks at 10 PM.
Sunday at 12:30 PM the Kecksburg V.F.D. features their famous, “UFO Hot Dog Eating Competition.”
The UFO-Bigfoot-Paranormal Conference will take place Sunday from 1-4 :30 PM in the EMS building on the Kecksburg V.F.D. grounds. A donation at the door is appreciated to help support the fire department.
The speakers at this years, conference include Stan Gordon- UFO-Bigfoot investigator and author. This year marks 63 years of his research. Stan will give an update on some of the most interesting, strange encounters that have taken place in Westmoreland county and the greater Pittsburgh area in the last few years and recent weeks. Stan is the principal investigator of the 1965 Kecksburg UFO incident. He continues to receive and investigate current UFO, Bigfoot, and cryptid encounters. His website is: www.stangordon.info.
Eric Altman- is a Cryptozoologist, specializing in researching the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon with a combined 40 years of study and field research. He is a well-respected field investigator, contributing author, founder and Director of the Pennsylvania Cryptozoology Society and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society. Eric was also the host and co-founder of Beyond the Edge Radio, a live weekly radio program covering a variety of paranormal and fringe topics from 1997 to 2019. Eric will give an illustrated presentation about the strange ongoing happenings along the Chestnut Ridge.
Dave Spinks- Air-Force veteran and retired Federal law enforcement officer has been investigating researching and documenting the paranormal for the last three decades. During his thousands of investigations, he has had death defying situations and hair raising accounts that pushes the boundaries of belief while answering man’s three greatest questions, What happens when we die? Are we alone in the universe? Are there unknown creatures walking among us? He will present a program called “West Virginia and Southwest PA and Modern UFOlogy.”
Patty A. Wilson-Author, historian, and paranormal researcher Patty A. Wilson has lived her entire life in Pennsylvania researching, investigating and writing about Pennsylvania’s extensive paranormal history. She works in the field of psychology and has been investigating the paranormal and documenting it for nearly thirty years. To date, Ms. Wilson has written 28 books including Haunted Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania’s Lost Treasures. Her program is called, “Haunted History”–Ghost stories often come with historical legends, folk tales and rumors attached, but how do you weed through them to find out what actually happened at an historical site?
There will be additional parking for the festival this year. For more information go to: www.kecksburgvfd.com or 2022 Kecksburg (PA) UFO Festival Conference Speaker Lineup – Stan Gordon’s UFO Anomalies Zone
