7th Winged Humanoid Sighting Reported in Bensenville, Illinois (Near Chicago-O'Hare)

A couple reports a 7th flying humanoid encounter in the Bensenville, Illinois area and part of the ongoing sightings around the O’Hare International Airport.
The following account was received by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date of Sighting: July 16, 2022
Time of Sighting: Approximately 12:00 A.M.
Location of Sighting: Bensenville, Illinois
Number of Witnesses: Two
Case Status: Investigated
Case Details:
"I was outside with my girlfriend enjoying the pool and drinking a few beers at about midnight when we saw what looked like a large bat fly right over the top of the trees. Upon a closer look, it looked like a person with large black wings and glowing red eyes. It must have been at least 30 feet above us and appeared to be gliding with the wings not moving. We both saw it for about 5-7 seconds before we lost sight of it as it flew over the house. We were at first shocked till my girlfriend told me about the sightings of a large flying person seen all over Bensenville. We never saw it again and we were out there for another couple of hours before going inside."
Investigator Notes:
I reached out to the witness and spoke with him and his girlfriend. Both admit to having been drinking and smoking marijuana, but both claimed that they were still sober when the sighting occurred and that they were certain of what they had seen. When asked if it could have been geese, they both disagreed as they said they had seen geese fly over earlier and that geese always are making noise as they fly in a formation and they are unmistakable and difficult to confuse as something other than geese. Both were interviewed over the phone separately and both stories lined up with one another. No evidence of hoaxing or deception was found and both witnesses were adamant of what they saw. Both witnesses stated that the encounter lasted only seconds. This is the 7th flying humanoid encounter in the Bensenville, Illinois area and part of the ongoing sightings around the O’Hare International Airport.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, CLAIRVOYANT, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
People around the world seek the psychic and medical intuitive advice of Su Walker. She is an internationally known psychic and medical intuitive. For over 20 years she has assisted individuals, CEO's of businesses, physicians, actors, and law enforcement agencies. Her psychic readings and medical intuitive readings are sought out for their high levels of accuracy and detail.
Frequently asked to investigate hauntings or paranormal activity, Su's been featured in various publications, television documentaries, and radio appearances. Su also conducts training seminars during the year, because she desires to educate the public about various forms of psychic phenomena, improving psychic skills and exploring remote viewing, scrying, or energy projection. Psychic development classes are available.
Su travels the country presenting lectures and workshops on psychic readings, medical intuitive readings, and other paranormal and spiritual issues. Su Walker medical intuitive also has taught on telepathy. Su's website can be found at www.psychicmedicalintuitive.com
We will also be joined by Kevin Estrella, who is a master guitarist and has a band called 'Pyramids on Mars.' Kevin is also radio show host. He’s done a huge number of shows about the Star Nations that have visited and their connections to him.
Join us on Friday, July 29th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved