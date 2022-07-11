Monday, July 11, 2022

FORTEAN PHENOMENA, CRYPTIDS, & METAPHYSICAL Q & A and DISCUSSION - Lon Strickler (Host)

 

Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents a question & answer session, including discussion of those Fortean phenomena, cryptid, & metaphysical subjects that interest the listeners. Join us in the LIVE chat so that you can ask your questions and start a discussion.

Join us this Friday, July 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email - Thanks. Lon

ZACH STARRICK / SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MONSTER HUNTERS - Enfield, Illinois Horror - Lon Strickler (Host)

Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents Zach Starrick and the Southern Illinois Monster Hunters team. They state that they hunt for creatures that inhabit or that are suspected to be migrating in or through Southern Illinois.

Zach D. Starrick is the team leader of the SIMH. he is also an interim pastor of Walnut Hill Freewill Baptist Church, as well as a bass singer, pro wrestler, cryptozoologist of 17 years, outdoorsman, and cattle rancher.

Gale J. Laffoon Jr., 34 years old, is an outdoorsman, farmer, dog trainer, Bigfoot researcher, and the security of the SIMH.

Stacy Caughlin is the occult researcher for SIMH. he is a retired US Army Aviation mechanic and pro fighter; boxing, kickboxing, MMA, pro wrestler. He uses pendulums and a rod dowsing specialist with or without maps.

Join us this Friday, July 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT

We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

