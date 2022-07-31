Two 'Werewolf Encounters' Reported in Camp Douglas / Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

Two members of the same family observe a werewolf-like creature in the same area, five years apart. The incidents took place in the Camp Douglas/Fort McCoy region of Wisconsin.
This is an original report I received a few years ago:
"My mother is certain that there is some kind of monster that resembles a werewolf in the Camp Douglas/Fort McCoy region of Wisconsin. When the decade of the 1990s came to a close, mom and her boyfriend were traveling between Tomah and Sparta on the frontage road that ran parallel to the highway.
It was a night in the autumn when the moon was in full view. I refer to it as a frontage road; but, due to the presence of trees, it is not often visible from the adjacent freeway. They see what they believe to be a very enormous guy emerge from the forest on all fours and make a successful jump over the chain link and barbed wire fence that surrounds the military installation. This walled-off area that is surrounded by a fence and has a sign indicating what it is for and whose army base it is a part of has a stone entry wall. The monster jumps over the chain link barbed wire fence and vanishes into the surrounding forest. It had ears similar to those of a human but more like those of a dog. They don't stop, but when they see whatever it is, they stress out and ask the other passengers whether they saw it.
About five years later, my dad's cousin (who had never met my mother due to the fact that the family was fractured) was telling me about the time he and his girlfriend had been on the frontage road while traveling out to look at a house they were interested in purchasing. It was becoming dark during the winter. They go quite near to this stone entryway thing, and there is something perched over it. They halted down and glanced at it before continuing. They claimed it to be a werewolf since it was perched on its haunches on the stone wall and was staring directly at them. It seems to be considering a chase, as seen by the way its ears move backward in a manner similar to that of a dog. His wife shouts, but he ignores her and continues driving. They continued on their way, never detouring to look at the home on the way back to the highway.
What really gets under my skin is that the two sightings took place years apart, and a total of at least six adults witnessed it. Some of them, in my opinion, would absolutely adore to be able to state that they witnessed anything similar to this, but not all of them are as fantastical as this. In spite of this, when I needed to drive to Fort McCoy to obtain my CAC, and the group of us from my work got lost on the route in this forested region, I couldn't help but peek into the trees just in case I spotted it there." RR
NOTE: The area is well-known for anomalous activity, one incident reported recently - Pale 'Crawler' Humanoid Stalks National Guardsman at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin - Lon
