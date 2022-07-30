Large Red Gargoyle, Carrying Body or Carcass, Reported in Santiago, Chile!

A witness in Santiago, Chile is on a terrace and observes a large Gargoyle-like being flying towards him. As it approaches, he notices that it has a human body or animal in its grasp.
The following account was recently reported by Albert S. Rosales:
Location. Santiago, Chile
Date: late December 1999
Time: 2300
"The main witness, M.J. was visiting the house of some friends located in El Bosque Street near the Pocuro section, on a fourth-floor apartment. After having dinner he stepped out onto the terrace (balcony) and began taking in the view of the nearby Cordillera. Totally relaxed he perceived at a distance of about 1000 to 1500 meters and at about 100 to 300 meters in altitude a large red object that appeared to be approaching, which at first, he thought it was a small plane, or more exactly an old two-seater vintage model, which were used a lot during the 50s. He was curious as to why such an aircraft would be flying so low. Concerned he thought that the pilot was lost as it was flying dangerously close to buildings.
Moments as the object came closer the witness was stunned to see that the “wings” appeared to be flapping up and down (the wings were long approximately 4 meters in length). Stunned, he could now see that the object was really some type of red colored winged creature which moved in a sort of zigzagging motion, always following the same track. Suddenly the strange creature was now in front of the witness at a distance of about 50 meters, but maintaining the same height, parallel to Bilbao Street. At this point the witness noticed that the creature’s body appeared to be divided into two sections; the top section was less maneuverable and more rigid, while the bottom section was in constant motion.
Terrified, the witness thought he could make out huge claw like protrusions on the creature’s feet which appeared to be indeed carrying “something” which the witness [as1] thought could have been a human body! As the creature flew by, moving swiftly away from the witness, he remembered that there was a large window on the other side of the apartment from which he could still be able to see the bizarre flying creature. So, he yelled out to his friends “UFO!” UFO!” and ran towards the window. He managed to catch a glimpse of the creature again but in an instant, it vanished behind some buildings. His observation lasted about 30-40 seconds.
Later the witness commented what he had seen with close friends and contacted the source, convinced that he had seen some type of gargoyle type creature carrying a helpless victim, which the witness admitted it could had also been a large animal (let’s hope)."
Source: Liliana Nuñez, Chile - www.aforteanosla.com.ar
