U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN CONFIRMING EXISTENCE OF EXTRATERRESTRIALS is Fake Video

The recording, which shows what appears to be an official address by the US President, has been making the rounds online. It is a total fake.
The recent surge of incidents involving unidentified objects being shot down by US fighter jets has seen a surge of interest in the UFO phenomenon and the possibility of extraterrestrial visitation over the last few weeks.
The spurious video of US President Joe Biden emerged which seemed to confirm that these objects were indeed extraterrestrial in nature. The clip, which showed Biden giving an official statement from a podium (presumably in the White House), quickly went on to attract a lot of attention on social media.
"I am here today to inform you that a number of unidentified flying objects have appeared over many parts of our country," he said. "Though their exact origin remains to be fully determined, the FBI has informed me that it is very likely that these are visitors of extraterrestrial nature."
As it turns out, however, the video is in fact a total forgery.
For one thing, the statement itself never came from the White House. Secondly, it appears as though the footage has been doctored - possibly using AI to manipulate the image and audio.
'Deep fake' technology has been a concern, especially for incidents of national security.
