First Interplanetary War Might Be on the Horizon

Jets of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) were dispatched to intercept a flying saucer over Williamtown RAAF Base, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, in 1983. The Pilot’s testimony of the encounter and his photos of the UFO were first revealed in Newcastle Herald, NSW, on 27 December 2016.
With the recent shooting down of several unidentified flying objects (UFOs) by United States military forces, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican, and Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, also a Republican, has expressed some concern about the federal government’s policies and approach toward unexplained aerial phenomena in our skies. Gaetz believes that “The United States military, as far back as the late 1940s, has recovered craft from possible alien UFOs.”
And Burchett echoed similar sentiments when he declared, in the presence of his colleague Gaetz, that, “At some point, I, too, believe that has happened.”
The Tennessee representative further opined that “Too many people in the know have told me that; and that we had to do something with these multiple craft that crashed. We do not have the technology exhibited by these UFOs. I just believe it in my heart. I have talked to too many pilots, top pilots, our Navy’s pilots, the best pilots in the world, that have said that this is what they have seen.”
Congressman Burchett serves on the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building. He and fellow Congressman Gaetz made these remarkable comments when this committee convened on Monday, 31 January 2023, but seem all the more important now in lieu of the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic coast, as well as the shooting down of three other objects of unknown origin, one over Alaska, one over Canada and another over Lake Huron, off the coast of Michigan.
On 10 February 2023, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced that the UFO shot down over Alaska was carried out by an Air Force F-22 fighter jet. Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General justified the shooting down of the UFO, declaring, “The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground but assessed it as a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.”
In the Michigan case, the object was described as “octagonal” in shape, of an unknown purpose and origin. A spokesperson for the United States Defense Department stated in a press conference held on Sunday, 12 February 2023, that, “An F-16 fired an AIM9x Sidewinder missile at the UFO at an altitude of 20,000 feet in United States airspace over Lake Huron, but completely missed it.” The highly sophisticated missile, produced by Raytheon Corporation, comes at a cost to United States taxpayers of $450,000. Therefore, the UFO must have been equipped with some very elaborate countermeasures.
Naturally, Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer had something to say about this aerial UFO engagement in the airspace over his state, as well as the recent rash of UFO sightings across North America: “I really hope this unidentified flying object was another spy balloon and not a legitimate UFO. The irony of confusing an alien spacecraft for a weather balloon would be amazing, but not worth starting an interstellar conflict.”
There is a UFO sightings map posted by Live Crisis Intel on Twitter pointing out the locations where some of the objects have recently been shot down. Burchett opined that “We need to know about any foreign objects that enter our airspace and be prepared to defend our country against any potential threats they may pose, wherever they come from.
During the Sunday press briefing, Commander, of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command General Glen Van Herck, was asked about any possible extraterrestrial origin for the UFOs, to which he replied, “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything. At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it.”
Many in the UFO community have given this matter a lot of thought, as well. Most have arrived at the consensus that General Van Herck is correct. Yes, by all means, attempt to identify the object and gather as much intelligence about it as possible; but unless it is determined to be unmanned or manned but of hostile intent, then leave it alone. If our military cannot do this, then General Douglas MacArthur’s dire prediction that the next world war would be an interplanetary one just might come true.
NOTE: Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has a habit of making out-of-the-ordinary comments to serve his own agenda and purpose. I don't want to get too deep into the 'political weeds' with this, but it needed to be stated. Lon
