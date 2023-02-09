;
Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Nova Scotia Man Describes/Records BIGFOOT ENCOUNTER in West Dalhousie (VIDEO)
A Nova Scotia man was in the West Dalhousie area of the province. He records two interesting prints that seem to be that of a possible Bigfoot. He later observes the creature.
I recently received the following account:
"Back in 2010-2011, I was entering a contest with the province to win a chance to get a prize and a commercial for tourism on TV. The area I went to still had frozen snow at the end of March, and the hike was nice. At times it felt like I had a watcher but I assumed it was a coyote or something. I was heavily into caves and still am. I was doing the recording when I started hearing footsteps outside.
The cave I was in is in split granite, incredibly squared off like a tomb with features of a pyramid outside, as well as Nova Scotia's only possible stone animal effigy I found. After a few minutes, I realized the footsteps were bipedal. And then I smelled something like dirty gym shoes someone used the bathroom in. It stunk raw. I decided it was time to leave after I got my video. I exited the cave and looked to the west and saw something standing behind a tree, so I went the other way and used a tree as a fireman's pole to slide down. A hungry black bear in spring will attack anything.
I walked towards the trail and turned around and saw something using fingers to people through the branches at me. The silhouette was that of a very tall man. Its hand had black nails and light brown hair, its eyes large and dark and the face looked like a monkey man with ruddy pinkish brownish skin. I started my camera up and had to delete some video due to a small SD card, and started recording. It didn't move while I was, and soon enough my reaction of absolute fear was recorded when I started running. I went some distance when I stopped at a large puddle and saw where something huge had stepped into a small tree and the moss, leaving a massive print, and into the water, leaving another. I took pictures and kept going, realizing it had come from this way. I had seen odd bent trees, and broken branches, and got the hell out of there. Attached are the best I could do to provide an artist's description of each. After all these years it still unnerves me. I just started going into the woods alone again in 2022." RT
