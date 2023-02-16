My BIGFOOT FRIENDS Were Looking Out For Me

A Lee County, Florida man remembers what his grandfather told him about Bigfoot, that if you don't bother them they won't bother you. He later believes that sentiment paid dividends later on.
I recently received the following account:
"I grew up on Pine Island in Lee County, Florida. I lived with my grandparents who always kept our dogs chained up outside at night. Late one night the dogs started barking uncontrollably. This was unusual behavior for them but not unheard of. My grandfather opened the front door and yelled at them to stop. Normally they would listen to him, but that night they just kept barking.
The next morning as the sun came up my grandfather went outside. I ran out with him like I always did. There was a large pine tree that stood at the corner of our property. Beyond that was an empty lot. There were no other homes around our house, just canals, and swamps. My grandfather started walking out toward the tree and I was following behind. As we approached I looked up and saw what my grandfather was looking at. A huge limb was broken off. It was around ten feet up and six to eight inches round. In the sand under the tree were extremely large footprints that led down toward the canal.
I trailed behind my grandfather as he followed them to the water. The strides between the footprints were around three feet. We followed the steps to where they walked into the canal. My grandfather was Native American. He looked at me and said if you don't bother them they won't bother you. I asked him who but he never said a word, he just turned around and walked back up to the house.
Many years later I moved into a rural house and property in Lee County with my kids. I owned several acres of woods and swamp across the road. I was sitting outside on my porch late at night when I began to hear knocking sounds. I didn't think much about it. It would happen a few times a week. Then one early morning at around 3 AM I saw the silhouette of a large person standing on the edge of the woods across the road. I ran inside and grabbed my gun and a spotlight. But when I got back outside no one was there.
My kids used to walk our dog along the dirt road in the evening. One night they came back and told me they saw a 'big monkey' swinging from tree to tree. I just chalked it up to kids in their imaginations. Then I came across a video of a young Bigfoot swinging in the trees. I had my son look at the video and I asked him if this is what he saw. 'Yes sir,' he said. I started to research more about Bigfoot.
But then I remembered what I saw with my grandfather when I was younger. It was like someone turned on a switch. I sat down with both of my kids and I had a talk with them. I told the kids not to talk about them and not to bother them. Then I repeated what my grandfather had told me all those years ago. If you don't bother them they won't bother you. After that, I sat almost every evening and listened to the wood knocking. I never felt like I was in danger or threatened in any way.
Months later and late at night my lady friend was outside getting something out of her car. The next thing I knew she was honking her horn. I came running outside and she was crying hysterically. She told me something was in the woods shaking the branches and growling at her.
I later found out that this lady friend was not a good person. I wondered if my friends in the woods sensed something was bad about her and were just watching out for me." D
