; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Monday, February 13, 2023

Monstrous STICK FIGURE-LIKE HUMANOID Encountered in Southern Idaho Mountains

A pair of brothers are at an old ski lodge in southern Idaho with family. While there, they hear a strange whistling sound in the mountains. They later encounter a stick figure-like humanoid.

The following account was forwarded to me a few years back:

"I've lived in Idaho all my life and spent a lot of time outside or in the wilderness as a kid. My grandparents would take me camping and my older brother and I would always hike up whatever trail we could find to get a view of the sunset. On one of these occasions, something terrifying happened.

We were up at a campsite I only know as "Warm River" (the river there never freezes over) and my brother and I were on a regular evening hike. There was an old tunnel bored through the mountain at one part of the trail, probably an old train tunnel, and we were walking through it when I heard something I'll never forget. After walking through probably 2/3 of the way through the tunnel, I heard a terrible screech at the end we entered through. The screech wasn't like anything I'd heard before. I've heard the screams of animals on dark and windy nights. I even think I've heard Bigfoot calls a few times, but never the metallic, grinding screech I heard that day. The point is, whatever the sound was it did not sound natural in any capacity. I probably jumped 5 feet in the air when I heard it, and my brother shouted a few choice curses before shooing me quickly to the exit of the tunnel.

At this point, my brother decided we should just continue walking and head back after whatever made the noise hopefully cleared out. We didn't have any firearms on us, so I was pretty upset. My brother reassured me we would be fine, and we made the walk back without incident. However, I didn't get any sleep that night. Whether it was the thing that screeched at us or just my imagination, I heard things moving around the campsite the whole night, as well as whispers echoing through the darkness outside the trailer. I woke my brother up a few times to check out what it was, but he refused each time, telling me that it was probably just other campers staying up late and enjoying themselves. The rest of the trip was pretty normal. We packed up the following day and my life continued as normal. I was disconcerted but chalked what happened up as a harmless event that I must've been exaggerating in retrospect.

A few weeks later I went up to Pine Basin, an old ski lodge my family rented each year for family reunions. Here I would mess around with my cousins, our favorite activities being "night games". We would play hide and seek, a game called "ghosts in the graveyard", and other games like that. In one instance, I was chosen to be the seeker for a hide-and-seek game. Because I was one of the younger cousins, I got a flashlight as an advantage. Normally, all the younger cousins hid close to the lodge and the older cousins hid in the trees or at the base of the nearby mountain. As I was searching near the bottom of the mountain, I heard a familiar whistle up the mountain a bit (we would always whistle as a hint at our locations). It sounded like someone was hiding way up near a tree known as the "underwear tree" (you can guess why) so I began trekking up toward the whistle.

As I climbed closer, I got an uneasy feeling in my stomach. I continued on warily and convinced myself that I would be fine. I hated walking in the night alone but figured whoever I find would walk me back to the lodge. As I neared the tree, I noticed that it was deathly silent. This alerted me that something was very wrong because you could always hear the adults having fun back at the lodge. I was anxious to hurry back, so I called out "I found you Scott (I thought the whistle was my older cousin's), come back down with me". I got no reply, but I wasn't planning on waiting. As I began walking back down the path, I heard a voice call "you almost had me", so I ran back up to investigate. I flashed my light in the branches of the tree and saw a monstrosity that was not my cousin. It looked like a poorly drawn stick figure made into a human with its emaciated figure and lifeless eyes. I remember its face looked like the skin on its head was being pulled from behind: it had torn and stretched features. As soon as I saw the creature I screamed, dropped the flashlight, and ran back to the lodge.

The entire time I ran I was overcome by an overpowering smell and I could hear the thing running after me. As I approached the camp I saw a few people (my cousins) at the bottom of the mountain waiting for me. I was crying and shaking and they took me inside. I told my dad what happened, but my cousins all said they didn't see anything following me. The adults kept us inside for the night, and I kept hearing sounds drifting in from the mountains. I never played night games after that happened, and was always terrified that my cousins wouldn't listen to my warnings.

Ever since that night, I have always felt uneasy up in those mountains. I used to be really religious and figured it was a demon of some kind trying to kill me or something like that, but those mountains have never felt the same after that incident. A few years ago the game “Until Dawn” became really popular and I watched a walkthrough of it on YouTube. When the Wendigo first appeared in the game, I got chills down my spine. It was exactly what I saw, and I did a ton of research on them. I figure someone must've gotten snowed in at that old lodge and resorted to cannibalism, but that doesn't explain what happened at Warm River. I still hear that screech from time to time (it never occurred to me until watching 'Until Dawn' that they might be from the same thing) and it scares the hell out of me every time. I heard it earlier tonight, and that's why I decided to finally write my story down." MV

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

-----


BRENDA HARRIS - BIGFOOT INVESTIGATOR & RESEARCHER - DINÉ NAVAJO NATION - Lon Strickler (Host)

In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome Bigfoot investigator & researcher Brenda Harris. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Brenda Harris is Native American and resides in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico in the Diné Navajo Nation. She has conducted Bigfoot investigations & research for 30+ years. She also started the New Mexico Shadow Seekers team.

Brenda has been interviewed on several radio shows and has appeared on the Monsters & Mysteries in America and Finding Bigfoot TV series on two occasions. She has also appeared on Ghost Adventures & Unsolved Mysteries.

Brenda encourages all who enter the woods & the domain of Bigfoot to always remain careful and vigilant.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


STEVE HUDGEONS - MUFON Director of Investigations / Int'l. Development - Vincent Richardson (Host)

In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes MUFON Director of Investigations / International Development Steve Hudgeons to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Steven Hudgeons is Texas-born in 1950.  He is an 8-year U.S. Navy Veteran and has spent over 40 years in Construction as a Commercial Glazier with disciplines in installation, fabrication, estimation, selling, and drafting as well as being an OSHA Outreach Trainer.  During a 32-year membership in MUFON, Steve has been a Chief investigator, Section Director, Assistant State Director, and State Director for Texas as well as previously serving as MUFON Director of Investigations, MUFON Director of Investigations International and now MUFON Director of International Development, Member of the Senior Staff and once again the Director of Investigations.  He has investigated and completed over 1,700 MUFON cases.

Past and present volunteer of neighborhood projects;  21-year member and Captain of the Fort Worth Citizens on Patrol Charlie 14 Beat with the Fort Worth Police Department, 2-years President of the DHJ Little League Baseball, and 5-years President of the DHJ Neighborhood Advisory Council.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


ERIC MINTEL - PARANORMAL INVESTIGATOR/FILMMAKER - 'Eric Mintel Investigates' - Lon Strickler (Host)

In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome paranormal investigator & filmmaker Eric Mintel. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Eric Mintel (Lead Investigator) - For more than 30 years Eric Mintel is an acclaimed jazz musician with his group the Eric Mintel Quartet. Later at night, Eric Mintel investigates the paranormal.

Eric was invited to perform twice at the White House for President Clinton in 1998 and for President Obama in 2011.  He was also invited to perform at the Kennedy Center over ten times from 1999-2005 and also had a special concert at the United Nations in 2010.  He has toured and performed around the country in concert halls, high schools, libraries, elementary schools, churches, jazz clubs, and many more venues. A consummate professional in front of the camera, Eric has been on television performing his music as well as being interviewed.

Eric and Dominic were recently featured on the cover of American Paranormal magazine in January 2023. Eric has also had stories written up on his paranormal activities by numerous newspapers and has been featured on many radio stations and podcasts across the country and around the world.  Interested in the paranormal from a very young age Eric has led Eric Mintel Investigates since 2016 seeking out strange stories to tell whether it’s ghosts, UFOs, Bigfoot, or Dogman sightings.

Fans of his music have eagerly followed him into the paranormal world.  On many an investigation, Eric and his team have captured groundbreaking video footage and captured strange paranormal activity the likes of which have never been seen.

Eric is also a Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research affiliate.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----



A Paranormal Life welcomes Lily Nova, who is an Astrophotographer, UFO / alien contactee, & experiencer. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Lily Nova's journey as an Astrophotographer turned from fueling her love for space by taking photos of the night sky, to being visited by extraterrestrials, and documenting close encounters with UFOs.

UFOs began visiting Lily Nova during COVID while she was out shooting astrophotography. She began documenting these close encounters with her camera, accumulating evidence, and investigating the phenomena.

Since then, she has been exploring the universe in ways she could never imagine possible. Lily now initiates contact with these otherworldly beings and has become a channel for their messages. They have taught her many curiosities about the universe, spirituality, how to develop psychic gifts, and what it truly means to be human. Lily has discovered so much about who we are, and where we are heading as a species.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Aliens May Think Humans Are Stupid — And That Could Save Us

The Loch Ness Monsters: We Know They Live, But What Are They?




Subscribe & Join the Chat Group








PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,