TALL SKINNY HUMANOID & UNDERGROUND CONSTRUCTION Discovered in Northern Arizona Desert

A Phoenix, Arizona man is in northern Arizona hiking and exploring. That night, he has an encounter with a tall skinny humanoid. The next day he makes a discovery that frightens him for years.
The following inquiry was forwarded to me:
"In 2015 I took a trip through northern Arizona (I live in Phoenix) hiking, taking photos, and enjoying nature. At one location it was late so I decided to park for a few hours or spend the night in my truck. I had the truck turned off, with the window down. There was a huge full moon in the sky behind me, I was looking at it in my outside rearview mirror.
Then this 'being' walked from my left to my right, about 4-6 feet behind the tail of my truck. It stopped and looked at me. It was about 8 feet tall, very skinny, with long arms with the elbow lower than ours would be. The neck was about a foot long pointing forward a bit, oval head and what looked like a 4-foot tube extending from the jaw down forward, almost like a very long beard coming to a point. The moon was behind it so I saw it in silhouette. It walked very slowly like it was struggling to move. I tried to roll up my window but the truck was off. Slowly it slightly turned its shoulders towards me and that long freakish neck turned like an insect would. The face looking right at me. I thought that was it, I'm dead. It looked so skinny I figured it was hungry. I had my hand on the keys, if it came towards me I'd turn the truck on, roll up the window and take off. The head turned back forward and it walked on. I waited a minute then started the truck and took off.
A few months later I decided to go back but in the daytime. I found the exact spot. There was nothing there but dirt and desert. No buildings for miles, all dirt roads. I traveled around the area since I was there, did a bit of hiking then came upon a place and parked. It looked like an old crash site, with a hole in the ground, big rocks all burned, and bushes growing in it. Whatever happened there happened a long time ago. Then I heard digging sounds, like heavy machinery, trucks backing up and making the 'beep beep' sound, like a lot of them but there was nothing around me for miles, just desert. I drove around a bit to see where the sound was coming from but I was all alone out there. I went back to that spot and could clearly hear lots of trucks busy at work, like major digging construction machines. I then got on my knees and put my ear to the ground. The digging sound was coming from underground.
I thought that was odd, nothing around that would identify that area for construction, out in the desert on a very simple road, saw no one pass by at all. Then I noticed out in the desert two big white shiny pickup trucks facing me, windows were black. They seemed to appear out of nowhere, then behind me were two more. It was just me, the 4 trucks, and a lot of people digging under me. I got concerned, got back in my truck, and left.
After a bit, I slowed down. No one was following me so I drove until I got to the next road. There was an underpass to the road to go north. I take a right to go south, go under the underpass and take a left. At both exits were the same big white pickup trucks, the glass-tinted black and waiting. Whichever way I turned one of them would be behind me. I headed south, and the truck behind me immediately took off after me. The other truck turned around and followed. The truck was right on my bumper. It was so large I couldn't see in its window but it was tinted so dark I'd not seen anyone driving anyway. I was going 90 miles an hour, and as it was right on my tail the other one tried to overtake me. I was weaving between two lanes to keep it from passing, as I'd gone into the left lane to block the second truck the one behind me tried to pass me on my right. this went on for miles until there was an exit with a few shops there. I took that exit, and both trucks slowed, did a U-turn, and retired back.
I knew they had my license plate, so I figured I was screwed. I uncovered something they didn't want to be found. I went home and just waited for a knock on the door or to be shot or whatever. Nothing happened. I got no contact, no warning, nothing. I was afraid to tell my friends as they might be incriminated, too.
Years passed and nothing happened. It's been 7 years now, and I've never gone back to either location. By me seeing that thing walking and where I heard the digging underground and very earthly trucks trying to run me off the road, could there be a connection? I don't know, I stopped going out into the desert from then on.
Do you have some ideas about the thing I saw? I'd love some answers. I guess we all would." D
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
