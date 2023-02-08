Remarkable HAIRY HOMINID PHOTO Captured in Pierce County, Washington (PHOTO / VIDEO)

A trail cam image shows what appears to be a hairy bipedal creature, possibly a juvenile Bigfoot. It was taken in Pierce County, Washington, and was reportedly captured back in August 2020.
"We used to live in Pierce County, Washington. We moved to New York due to work commitments. When we lived in Pierce the house we lived in had a good sized area of land at the back of the property. I and my husband Tom used to set trail cams for our three young kids. We used to get some lovely wildlife and birds showing up.
Back in August 2020 we checked the cameras one day and found a photo of a strange humanoid-shaped figure that had been captured by one of the trail cams. Not really sure what to make of the photo. We never showed it to the kids. It is very odd and peculiar looking. It does look like a long-haired humanoid-shaped figure covered. I wonder if it could be some kind of Yeti or Bigfoot-type of being. We have upgraded our computer system. The photo was in a saved folder on the old PC. To be honest, we forgot all about it and have not seen it in ages. I thought I would send it to you guys to see what you can make of it."
Source: Trailcam Captures Strange Hominid Figure in Washington
