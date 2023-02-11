SMELLY BLACK-HAIRED PALE HUMANOID Confronts Family in South Dakota

"In 2018 I visited some of my family who lived in South Dakota and worked there for the summer. After about a month my brother, sister, and her husband decided to go shoot guns in the woods. I had to work an evening shift so it was decided we’d go after, around 10pm. Once my shift ended we went to their house to pack up the truck with some snacks, guns, and ammo.
The drive took around 45 minutes and it took us up a dirt road surrounded by trees and tall grass. Eventually, it opened up into a clearing that was pretty open and flat. The nearest tree line was about 100 feet away. It was pretty dark but the clearing was lit up by the truck's headlights. I kind of felt uneasy, but I chalked that up to just being in the woods at night.
For the first 20 minutes, nothing really happened. We were just setting up plastic bottles and those plastic gallon buckets you’d get water out of at an office. There was a feeling of being watched that we all felt. The area suddenly reeked of spoiled eggs. Those of you who have shotguns know they can smell but, even since going into the military no amount of guns/explosions have smelled this bad. We looked around to see if we could see the source and what I saw I can still vividly remember to this day.
What I saw was a thin humanoid figure crouching down and looking at us. Even while crouching down it was still about 6 feet in height. When I say this figure was thin, I mean skin and bones barely do it justice. The even weirder thing about this was we all saw the figure in different spots in the tree line, but we all described the same features. Tall, thin, and had long black hair. We quickly packed up what we could and left. The feeling of dreading felt that day will forever haunt me. Since then my brother mentioned the area might have been in the native territory, but I don’t know how if that’s true.
Every once in a while I think back on that day and I look up different stories and encounters people have in the woods, but nothing quite resembles what I saw that day." K
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon