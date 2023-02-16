MULTIPLE UPRIGHT CANINES Encounter Stranded Driver in Upstate Pennsylvania

A man was driving through upstate Pennsylvania at night when he almost hits an unknown biped. The car slides into a ditch and is stuck. That is when the real nightmare begins!
The following account was forwarded to me by a colleague:
"I was driving home on an isolated road through a mountainous area. It was late and dark and I honestly couldn't have told you exactly where I was. All I knew was that I was in Tioga County, Pennsylvania and that I needed to stay on the road I was on until I finally left the state and hit my home territory in New York.
I was in and out of a daydream state. You know how it is when you're exhausted and trying to push on. I was so exhausted that even the caffeine wasn't giving me what I needed and I was too cheap to spend the money on a hotel. However, when I was approaching a curve, this is where my story occurs.
My headlights lit up something that looked like a person except almost double if not triple in size. I had to swerve to avoid it and I sure as hell woke up from that. I wasn't sure if I had clipped him or her but my car started sliding and went into a ditch. The first thing I did was get out to make sure that I hadn't just hit somebody. I was thinking 'why would there be somebody out here in the middle of nowhere wearing all black?' There was no one around and was pretty sure that there had been somebody on the road, I was certain of it.
My car was good and stuck. The tires wouldn't grip the mud. I didn't want to call for a tow truck but it was looking like my only option. I sat in my car and tried phoning out when I was sure I had seen movement. I was hoping it was someone willing to help me, but then thought it was just my exhaustion playing tricks on me. I shook my head wondering if it would be a good idea just to sleep right there in the ditch and wait for the tow truck. Then it started to rain, heavily. I was really tired and the sound of the rain wasn't helping me stay awake.
Then the thoughts of sleep were suddenly gone when the driver's side window was blocked by the drenched furry body of something very large. It was walking on two legs but there was no way that this was a human. It stopped, then peered into the window. It was so ugly and evil-looking that it's the only description that I feel is even appropriate! It was pointing its long wolf-like snout right at me and baring its teeth in a menacing grin like it was smiling at me as if it was happy that I was trapped in this little metal enclosure. Those long yellow fangs. The worst part was its eyes. There was no soul in them, but they had a supernatural glow. It then ran its claw on my window which made a scratching sound. It was so sadistic, so evil. It maintained a stare and a grin like it was letting me know that there was no way I can run.
I then noticed another wolf-like creature come out from the downpour and then another. I don't know how many there were, but I was paralyzed with fear. It seemed like forever, though it was only a matter of seconds. But then they instantly disappeared. I looked around hoping that they were gone and then I wondered why they took off. I soon found out.
A pickup truck pulled up behind me. The old man stepped out, walked up to my driver's side window, and volunteered to pull me out of the ditch. He looked at me and asked if I was alright. I didn't tell him what I had seen. He hooked a chain to my car and quickly pulled it out of the ditch. I thanked him profusely and offered to pay him for his trouble. He refused any payment.
I then felt comfortable enough to tell him what had happened to me and that I had never seen anything like it before. After I described what I had seen he got a strange look on his face, almost like he had heard this before. I asked him questions, but he was very dismissive. I was positive that he was aware of the beasts.
That was in November 2020. I'll never forget it. I can only imagine what may have happened to me if that old man had not come to my rescue." HH
NOTE: I contacted 'HH' in order to get the location of the incident. He wasn't exactly sure where it occurred but did give me a good idea of where the road was located. I'm going to refer this account to the team for further investigation. Lon
