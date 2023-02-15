UFO Appears In 1972 'Columbo' Episode on Santa Monica Pier

In a 1972 episode of the hit detective show, 'Columbo,' it seems that a UFO might have made an unexpected appearance, lingering in the skyline of a shot featuring Peter Falk and Val Avery.
In the episode “The Most Crucial Game” (Season 2, Episode 3), which aired as the NBC Mystery Movie of the Week, on November 5, 1972, Detective Columbo, played by actor Peter Falk, is looking into the mysterious murder of a football team owner, played by Dean Stockwell.
At around the 59-minute mark in the original airing, Columbo meets up with a private investigator, played by Val Avery. The two men discuss the case while standing on a pier overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It appears to have been filmed sometime in the morning or afternoon. It's a clear sky. No clouds. As the two actors talk, a light suddenly appears on the horizon overlooking the ocean. The light seems to zip into the frame from the left, gets extremely bright, and then drifts away toward the right out of the frame. Given the distance, it's barely noticeable at first, but upon closer inspection, it does seem strange.
A check of the various Columbo fan sites and the Internet Movie Database reveals that the scene was filmed in the summer of 1972 at 401 Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. In recent years, people have been finding strange objects in old TV shows and in movies, including the killer shark blockbuster 'Jaws.'
Source: Columbo, The Most Crucial Game, Episode Aired - November 5, 1972
