;
Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Reported BAT-WINGED 'MANANANGGAL' HUMANOID Encounter Creates Panic in Talisay City, Philippines
Talisay City, Philippines police are attempting to quell panic in the metropolitan area after two girls claimed to have encountered a feared creature known locally as a Manananggal.
"CEBU CITY, Philippines —While residents in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City believe that a mythical creature visits their area at night time, police in the city are encouraging the public not to panic and refrain from spreading unverified reports.
Talisay City police continue to investigate the alleged appearance of a manananggal in Sitio Mangga as claimed by some of the residents in the area.
On Thursday, February 9, some of the residents claimed that the mythical creature known in the Philippines is present in their village, allegedly seen by some of those who live there.
Pending their investigation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, asked the public for their cooperation and to remain calm. He encouraged everyone to refrain from spreading unverified reports of the manananggal’s presence as this may cause panic.
A manananggal is a mythical creature in the Philippines whose upper body separates from its lower body. A video went viral on Thursday after an uploader posted this in his social media account.
Caballes, in his statement, said that they received the report about this incident on Tuesday, February 7. Personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) immediately conducted an interview in the area. Based on their investigation, two female minors claimed they saw this mythical creature.
Quoting the investigation, the two minors went to a neighbor’s house to get a Wifi connection. When they were on their way back to their house, they allegedly saw a manananggal on top of the roof of a neighbor’s house, a certain Albert Samson, 71.
Caballes said that police questioned Samson but he said he did notice anything unusual at that time. What he heard, though, was the two minors shouting and crying.
Police also interviewed another neighbor, whose house is close to Samson’s, and he also claimed the same thing.
"The two young girls who allegedly saw a mythical creature called manananggal in Talisay City will undergo a stress debriefing.
This was disclosed by Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas on Friday, February 10.
Gullas said the City Social Welfare and Development will undertake the debriefing and counseling after distributing relief packs to the almost 100 families who were affected by the fire that struck Barangay San Roque on Monday night, February 6.
Gullas advised the Talisaynons to keep praying and be vigilant not only against evil creatures but also criminal elements.
The Talisay City police, meanwhile, urged the people to maintain their composure amid stories circulating in public about the manananggal who appeared in front of the two young girls around 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Dumlog.
They also asked the people not to spread false information that could create public anxiety.
Talisay City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes said the people in Sitio Mangga began to panic after the two children went home terrified and reported that they saw the mythical creature on top of their neighbor's roof.
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome Bigfoot investigator & researcher Brenda Harris. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Brenda Harris is Native American and resides in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico in the Diné Navajo Nation. She has conducted Bigfoot investigations & research for 30+ years. She also started the New Mexico Shadow Seekers team.
Brenda has been interviewed on several radio shows and has appeared on the Monsters & Mysteries in America and Finding Bigfoot TV series on two occasions. She has also appeared on Ghost Adventures & Unsolved Mysteries.
Brenda encourages all who enter the woods & the domain of Bigfoot to always remain careful and vigilant.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes MUFON Director of Investigations / International Development Steve Hudgeons to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Steven Hudgeons is Texas-born in 1950. He is an 8-year U.S. Navy Veteran and has spent over 40 years in Construction as a Commercial Glazier with disciplines in installation, fabrication, estimation, selling, and drafting as well as being an OSHA Outreach Trainer. During a 32-year membership in MUFON, Steve has been a Chief investigator, Section Director, Assistant State Director, and State Director for Texas as well as previously serving as MUFON Director of Investigations, MUFON Director of Investigations International and now MUFON Director of International Development, Member of the Senior Staff and once again the Director of Investigations. He has investigated and completed over 1,700 MUFON cases.
Past and present volunteer of neighborhood projects; 21-year member and Captain of the Fort Worth Citizens on Patrol Charlie 14 Beat with the Fort Worth Police Department, 2-years President of the DHJ Little League Baseball, and 5-years President of the DHJ Neighborhood Advisory Council.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome paranormal investigator & filmmaker Eric Mintel. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Eric Mintel (Lead Investigator) - For more than 30 years Eric Mintel is an acclaimed jazz musician with his group the Eric Mintel Quartet. Later at night, Eric Mintel investigates the paranormal.
Eric was invited to perform twice at the White House for President Clinton in 1998 and for President Obama in 2011. He was also invited to perform at the Kennedy Center over ten times from 1999-2005 and also had a special concert at the United Nations in 2010. He has toured and performed around the country in concert halls, high schools, libraries, elementary schools, churches, jazz clubs, and many more venues. A consummate professional in front of the camera, Eric has been on television performing his music as well as being interviewed.
Eric and Dominic were recently featured on the cover of American Paranormal magazine in January 2023. Eric has also had stories written up on his paranormal activities by numerous newspapers and has been featured on many radio stations and podcasts across the country and around the world. Interested in the paranormal from a very young age Eric has led Eric Mintel Investigates since 2016 seeking out strange stories to tell whether it’s ghosts, UFOs, Bigfoot, or Dogman sightings.
Fans of his music have eagerly followed him into the paranormal world. On many an investigation, Eric and his team have captured groundbreaking video footage and captured strange paranormal activity the likes of which have never been seen.
Eric is also a Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research affiliate.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
A Paranormal Life welcomes Lily Nova, who is an Astrophotographer, UFO / alien contactee, & experiencer. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Lily Nova's journey as an Astrophotographer turned from fueling her love for space by taking photos of the night sky, to being visited by extraterrestrials, and documenting close encounters with UFOs.
UFOs began visiting Lily Nova during COVID while she was out shooting astrophotography. She began documenting these close encounters with her camera, accumulating evidence, and investigating the phenomena.
Since then, she has been exploring the universe in ways she could never imagine possible. Lily now initiates contact with these otherworldly beings and has become a channel for their messages. They have taught her many curiosities about the universe, spirituality, how to develop psychic gifts, and what it truly means to be human. Lily has discovered so much about who we are, and where we are heading as a species.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact usby email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.