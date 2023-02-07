Was CIA Recovered UFO Fragment of Earth Origin or Extraterrestrial?

The incident occurred on May 4, 1966, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Not only was the UFO fragment recovered but the CIA could not determine the “country of origin.” Was it extraterrestrial? The document was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The document reads:
“The report concludes that the fragment was originally part of an electrical component and was constructed of a 0.010-inch-thick laminate of silicon steel.”
Was the object man-made? It is not clear. The CIA could not determine the country of origin.
The records are labeled ‘Poor Original’, indicating that the record they are publishing is the ‘best copy available.’ Despite that, there are some other things that can be deciphered outside of the “unknown country” origin. The physical material of some kind was obtained from a UFO that “fell to Earth” in Kerekere, Democratic Republic of Congo. Its measurements were 2”x 2”x 1” and it comes from some kind of 'electrical component.' In the “conclusions” section of the report, the experts thought it was an electrical component of some kind, but there was nothing that could be used to identify the country of origin. They were also able to determine that the surface appearance and the ‘microstructure’ of the part point to exposure to excessively high temperatures, about 2800+ degrees F. The CIA analyzed the fragment and obtained a chemical breakdown of what it was composed of, which includes carbon, manganese, silicon, nickel, etc.
The CIA had numerous photos of the artifact, whatever it was. However, being a 'Poor Original,' it is almost impossible to distinguish any detail of them.
Could it have simply been a fallen piece of space junk, either a satellite or other type of rocket component? Regardless, they were unable to fully identify it. The inability to determine the source could lead to the belief that it could be an artificial object of extraterrestrial origin.
LINK - PDF document can be downloaded.
