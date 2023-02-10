Reports of 50+ FOOT LONG ANACONDA Encountered on Black River, Florida

I have received two separate emails in the past several months in reference to a cryptid snake seen in Black Creek, which is south of Jacksonville, Florida in the area of Camp Chowenwaw Park.
The most descriptive email is below:
"Hello. I was not a witness to this event. It was from my friend who was visiting Florida in 2018. He was in a small canoe on Black Creek, not far from where it empties into the St. Johns River (south of Jacksonville, Florida). He was moving downstream in a shallow area. As he looked around he saw a head on the surface in the distance (about 30 yards away). It was an alligator but it wasn't looking at him.
Then suddenly a huge head launches at the alligator and wraps itself around it. It started suffocating the alligator, and he literally watched it swallow the alligator whole. The creature looked like an Anaconda except it was longer than 50 feet (He said about 50+ feet) and very thick.
He said that it happened so quickly that he barely had time to react and paddle away from the carnage. He has not gone back to the area since. No one believes him. He studied it more and now he thinks it was a Titanoboa cerrejonensis (The longest snake ever found is this species. It existed in the Paleocene Epoch). Do you believe that this is possible?” CJ
The other email that I received was brief but mentioned a similar huge dark mottled snake seen in the Black River in the area of Camp Chowenwaw Park.
There is a massive invasive snake problem (mostly Southeast Asian Python species) throughout Florida, mostly in the Everglades. But as far as a relic Anaconda species inhabiting a specific location, this is unique.
If anyone has heard of or has seen this creature, please contact me. Thanks. Lon
We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
