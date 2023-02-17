Two Teens Encounter HUGE RED-EYED UPRIGHT CANINE Near Wedron, Illinois

Two teen boys are out at night hunting near Wedron, Illinois. As they trekked through the deep snow, they encountered a huge red-eyed canine cryptid that then stood up as it approached them.
Richard in Illinois called in to tell of his dogman encounter during one of my appearances on 'Coast to Coast AM' with George Knapp:
“I just turned 60 years old last November. Anyway, when I was 14 or 15, I and a buddy went hunting up on the Burlington Northern railroad tracks, between the town of Dayton and Wedron, Illinois. We had just received heavy snowfall, about 10 to 12 inches. We made it all the way up to where the Wedron Silica pits were. We turned and went across the tracks, come back the other side and we were pretty well gassed out because it was a long walk in the deep snow.
Anyway, we got about a half mile from the cemetery and we weren't talking. We were pretty well-winded. I heard something growling and snarling. My friend walked up behind me and we were both looking. There was a big canine creature, along a four or five-strand wire barb wire fence. It was on the other side along the timberline. There was a big orange moon coming up on the east side of the Fox River. The river runs north and south.
Anyway, it moved toward the edge of the fence. I had a 20-gauge single shot and I think Jimmy had a 12-gauge single shot. I had mine cocked and I imagine he had his cocked too. Then as it reached the fence it stood up and it was standing about four or five feet over the top of the fence. It was huge and terrifying. It had red eyes. It was just as red as it could be and it wasn't from the moonlight because the moon was still on the east side of the river coming up.
We took off! We usually cut down to the east side of the cemetery and went down through the woods back to the Burlington Northern track but we were too scared to go that way. So we went around the cemetery on the west side and went all the way to his house. His dad and his buddies were down in the basement where they were playing cards. We ran down there and told them what had happened to us and they didn't believe us at all. It was absolutely terrifying.”
Source: Coast to Coast Radio - February 24, 2013
