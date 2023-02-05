SHAPESHIFTING 'GARGOYLE-LIKE' CRYPTID Encounter on Fort Hall Reservation, Idaho

A Fort Hall Reservation resident encounters an upright coyote-like creature that walks out in front of his vehicle, then shapeshifts into a gargoyle-like cryptid that flies skyward.
“Okay, I don't know where to start. So I was driving down a back road on our rez in Idaho (Shoshone-Bannock Tribes - Fort Hall Reservation). It was about 1:30 AM. I was trying to get to town before 2:00 AM closing time, so you can say I was buzzed. On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd say I was a 5 or 4 - coming from another town that closes early (in a different county).
I picked up a buddy on the way (he was sober) to drive me. So we were driving down the road at about 50 MPH when all of a sudden we see something close to the road, on the left side shoulder. So we stopped.
Then the thing (grayish/whiteish thing) walked across the road in front of us. It looked at us and snarled. It had sharp teeth and looked like a werewolf, like, it was ugly as hell. We both looked at each other and were, like, GO!! Then it jumped into a tree on the right side. We hauled ass. Then something flew over us - an owl-like creature with wings. We didn't know if it transformed into a big owl or what. We didn't care. We just wanted to get away.
After I told a few people, they said maybe it was a gargoyle. Have you heard about gargoyles? Skinwalkers? Werewolves? Scary stuff whatever it was.” Name withheld
NOTE: I have heard of a similar sighting on the Diné Navajo (Naabeehó Diné Biyaad) reservation at a location near the Arizona/New Mexico border just west of Gallup, NM. The gentleman I talked to was driving his pickup when he saw an upright coyote-like creature standing in the road. He stated that it shapeshifted into a huge gray gargoyle-like humanoid and swiftly rose up into the sky. Bizarre. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon