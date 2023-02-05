; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

SHAPESHIFTING 'GARGOYLE-LIKE' CRYPTID Encounter on Fort Hall Reservation, Idaho

 

A Fort Hall Reservation resident encounters an upright coyote-like creature that walks out in front of his vehicle, then shapeshifts into a gargoyle-like cryptid that flies skyward.

“Okay, I don't know where to start. So I was driving down a back road on our rez in Idaho (Shoshone-Bannock Tribes - Fort Hall Reservation). It was about 1:30 AM. I was trying to get to town before 2:00 AM closing time, so you can say I was buzzed. On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd say I was a 5 or 4 - coming from another town that closes early (in a different county).

I picked up a buddy on the way (he was sober) to drive me. So we were driving down the road at about 50 MPH when all of a sudden we see something close to the road, on the left side shoulder. So we stopped.

Then the thing (grayish/whiteish thing) walked across the road in front of us. It looked at us and snarled. It had sharp teeth and looked like a werewolf, like, it was ugly as hell. We both looked at each other and were, like, GO!! Then it jumped into a tree on the right side. We hauled ass. Then something flew over us - an owl-like creature with wings. We didn't know if it transformed into a big owl or what. We didn't care. We just wanted to get away.

After I told a few people, they said maybe it was a gargoyle. Have you heard about gargoyles? Skinwalkers? Werewolves? Scary stuff whatever it was.” Name withheld

NOTE: I have heard of a similar sighting on the Diné Navajo (Naabeehó Diné Biyaad) reservation at a location near the Arizona/New Mexico border just west of Gallup, NM. The gentleman I talked to was driving his pickup when he saw an upright coyote-like creature standing in the road. He stated that it shapeshifted into a huge gray gargoyle-like humanoid and swiftly rose up into the sky. Bizarre. Lon

