CRYPTID Encounter Reports From Eyewitnesses - Bigfoot, Werewolf, Massive Owl, and Skunk Ape

The following brief cryptid reports and accounts were forwarded to me over the past several weeks. I figured that I would gather and post them all together.
"I saw a Bigfoot cross a dirt road in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at 3 PM in broad daylight in the Manistee National Forest. it was 8 feet tall, with light grey fur, and extremely thin. It was crouched down on all 4's then stood straight up and crossed the road in 3 huge steps into the pine woods and disappeared. I had 6 kids with me who witnessed also. Long arms, hands swung below knees, slightly hunched forward, no visible ears, short neck. Our hunting buddy also witnessed one walking through the woods on the opening day of gun hunting. We've heard wood knocks and banging on our cabin at night. Lots of activity in Michigan!" KL
"My husband saw this werewolf when was 9 years old and standing by the kitchen sink playing around with a tape recorder. This huge creature approached the kitchen window in the darkness, My husband said it was covered in black fur stood about 8 feet tall and he could see its eyes, teeth and it had a snout just like a wolf's and what looked like hands but with black sharp nails or claws. He screamed and crawled across the kitchen floor in terror. He managed to lock the back door and left the house, hours later when he returned with his parents he noticed that the tape recorder had been recording everything and he played it back on the tape. You could hear him scream and a deep growl and the claws on the glass window. This happened in Bracknell, Berkshire in the UK back in the 1960s and it still affects him today." M
"I've seen a Bigfoot on the bank of the Mississippi River that looked just like Patty, so I know they exist. Also, when I was a boy about 10 back in 1957 deer hunting with my great uncle in the Cache River Bottoms near Cotton Plant, Arkansas. We came upon an area in the woods that looked like a small tornado had torn up about 40 yards long and 10 ft. wide trees pulled up by the roots and many just twisted. My great uncle who had seen these creatures many times as he literally lived in the woods-said to me looked like a Booger had a hissy fit. He had always warned me about these creatures, telling me to never go out in the woods by myself because those Boogers would Kidnap children. So I always had those Boogers in the back of my mind." RB
"I'm positive Bigfoot is real. I personally have seen one, in Oregon, over by the Hood River. It was in the mid-90s. I did report it. This was before cell phones. Growing up in Oregon and camping in the Blues, Cascades, and coastal mountains, I have heard and smelled them as well. You will never forget the experience. The smell made me quite sick to my stomach and the scream will make the hair on your head stand up. I have been fascinated by them all my life." LK
"One of the best things about camping out and looking for signs of Bigfoot is being with friends and family and being with other people who know for a fact that they are real. I never believed in them until I saw one for myself back in 2013. It definitely rocks your world and makes you realize you're not the biggest or smartest thing In the woods. To tell you the truth it really messed me up for a while. Since learning the truth it took me about a year to get over the shock and bad dreams. Then we moved to the area where I’d seen my first one and learned they either live very close or travel passed this area very often.
Since 2014 I’ve seen one 2 more times. 3 times in all. But hearing them is a different matter because we hear them almost every week during summer and fall. Not so much in spring and never in winter. They might move during the winter. The tree knocking, screaming, whooping, and chatter are heard very often (except in winter)
When going into their known area they have several times made their smell very well known. I believe they release the smell when they want you to go away. Smells like a dog with mange. It's really bad. Anyone who’s worked around stray dogs, or at the humane society has smelled dogs with the mange. You can’t forget that smell." TH
“So a few months ago, here in Guthrie, Oklahoma, I was laying in bed at around 3 AM when my dogs started barking and growling at my front door. I could hear an incredibly loud hooting. I went to the window to investigate, and standing in the yard was this massive white owl. It didn't look normal and was huge as it hooted at me 3 more times and flew away. This thing's wingspan was ridiculous! Scared me but I went back to sleep and had some dreams about it.
Fast forward to the next day when my daughter (9 years old) came home from her dad's and immediately informed me that she saw a white owl with a weird face staring at her through the window of her bedroom around midnight that same night (I never told her to this day what I had seen). There is nowhere for any type of bird to perch outside her window. I'm just a little curious about your opinion.” KA
"I live in southwest Florida. I saw what we call a Skunk Ape up close. My sister and I both saw it. Coming home from our Grandmother's house one evening taking a shortcut through the woods, trying to beat the dark. This was back in 1977. I was 8 years old at the time. We were riding our bicycles, riding as fast as we could when it stepped out on the trail in front of us. I slid down about 10 feet in front of it. This thing was massive! I looked at it and it was looking at me. I jumped up and took off running. 45 years later, my sister and I both still tell the same story about what we saw. Whether or not people believe it, I don't care." CH
"the Louisiana swamps is the place to find Bigfoot. I've hunted and fished those lands for 42 years. I'm 51 now and 35 years ago, I walked up on a Sasquatch kneeling down drinking water. For 36 years I've wanted, so badly, to have that experience again but it has never happened. While I only saw the one I walked up on there is no doubt in my mind there were many more around him. On my (as fast as I could go) way out tree knocking started up and at the time I didn't know what it was but through the years I've come to understand it was tree knocks." K
