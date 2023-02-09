; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Thursday, February 09, 2023

CRYPTID Encounter Reports From Eyewitnesses - Bigfoot, Werewolf, Massive Owl, and Skunk Ape

The following brief cryptid reports and accounts were forwarded to me over the past several weeks. I figured that I would gather and post them all together. 

"I saw a Bigfoot cross a dirt road in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at 3 PM in broad daylight in the Manistee National Forest. it was 8 feet tall, with light grey fur, and extremely thin. It was crouched down on all 4's then stood straight up and crossed the road in 3 huge steps into the pine woods and disappeared. I had 6 kids with me who witnessed also. Long arms, hands swung below knees, slightly hunched forward, no visible ears, short neck. Our hunting buddy also witnessed one walking through the woods on the opening day of gun hunting. We've heard wood knocks and banging on our cabin at night. Lots of activity in Michigan!" KL

-----

"My husband saw this werewolf when was 9 years old and standing by the kitchen sink playing around with a tape recorder. This huge creature approached the kitchen window in the darkness, My husband said it was covered in black fur stood about 8 feet tall and he could see its eyes, teeth and it had a snout just like a wolf's and what looked like hands but with black sharp nails or claws. He screamed and crawled across the kitchen floor in terror. He managed to lock the back door and left the house, hours later when he returned with his parents he noticed that the tape recorder had been recording everything and he played it back on the tape. You could hear him scream and a deep growl and the claws on the glass window. This happened in Bracknell, Berkshire in the UK back in the 1960s and it still affects him today." M

-----

"I've seen a Bigfoot on the bank of the Mississippi River that looked just like Patty, so I know they exist. Also, when I was a boy about 10 back in 1957 deer hunting with my great uncle in the Cache River Bottoms near Cotton Plant, Arkansas. We came upon an area in the woods that looked like a small tornado had torn up about 40 yards long and 10 ft. wide trees pulled up by the roots and many just twisted. My great uncle who had seen these creatures many times as he literally lived in the woods-said to me looked like a Booger had a hissy fit. He had always warned me about these creatures, telling me to never go out in the woods by myself because those Boogers would Kidnap children. So I always had those Boogers in the back of my mind." RB

-----

"I'm positive Bigfoot is real. I personally have seen one, in Oregon, over by the Hood River. It was in the mid-90s. I did report it. This was before cell phones. Growing up in Oregon and camping in the Blues, Cascades, and coastal mountains, I have heard and smelled them as well. You will never forget the experience. The smell made me quite sick to my stomach and the scream will make the hair on your head stand up. I have been fascinated by them all my life." LK

-----

"One of the best things about camping out and looking for signs of Bigfoot is being with friends and family and being with other people who know for a fact that they are real. I never believed in them until I saw one for myself back in 2013. It definitely rocks your world and makes you realize you're not the biggest or smartest thing In the woods. To tell you the truth it really messed me up for a while. Since learning the truth it took me about a year to get over the shock and bad dreams. Then we moved to the area where I’d seen my first one and learned they either live very close or travel passed this area very often. 

Since 2014 I’ve seen one 2 more times. 3 times in all. But hearing them is a different matter because we hear them almost every week during summer and fall. Not so much in spring and never in winter. They might move during the winter. The tree knocking, screaming, whooping, and chatter are heard very often (except in winter) 

When going into their known area they have several times made their smell very well known. I believe they release the smell when they want you to go away. Smells like a dog with mange. It's really bad. Anyone who’s worked around stray dogs, or at the humane society has smelled dogs with the mange. You can’t forget that smell." TH

-----

“So a few months ago, here in Guthrie, Oklahoma, I was laying in bed at around 3 AM when my dogs started barking and growling at my front door. I could hear an incredibly loud hooting. I went to the window to investigate, and standing in the yard was this massive white owl. It didn't look normal and was huge as it hooted at me 3 more times and flew away. This thing's wingspan was ridiculous! Scared me but I went back to sleep and had some dreams about it.

Fast forward to the next day when my daughter (9 years old) came home from her dad's and immediately informed me that she saw a white owl with a weird face staring at her through the window of her bedroom around midnight that same night (I never told her to this day what I had seen). There is nowhere for any type of bird to perch outside her window. I'm just a little curious about your opinion.” KA

-----

"I live in southwest Florida. I saw what we call a Skunk Ape up close. My sister and I both saw it. Coming home from our Grandmother's house one evening taking a shortcut through the woods, trying to beat the dark. This was back in 1977. I was 8 years old at the time. We were riding our bicycles, riding as fast as we could when it stepped out on the trail in front of us. I slid down about 10 feet in front of it. This thing was massive! I looked at it and it was looking at me. I jumped up and took off running. 45 years later, my sister and I both still tell the same story about what we saw. Whether or not people believe it, I don't care." CH

-----

"the Louisiana swamps is the place to find Bigfoot. I've hunted and fished those lands for 42 years. I'm 51 now and 35 years ago, I walked up on a Sasquatch kneeling down drinking water. For 36 years I've wanted, so badly, to have that experience again but it has never happened. While I only saw the one I walked up on there is no doubt in my mind there were many more around him. On my (as fast as I could go) way out tree knocking started up and at the time I didn't know what it was but through the years I've come to understand it was tree knocks." K

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

-----


MALEVOLENT HAUNTINGS ROUNDTABLE - DAVE SPINKS, MORGAN KNUDSEN, RICHARD MOSCHELLA, & LON STRICKLER

In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we conduct a Malevolent Hauntings Roundtable with my guests Dave Spinks, Morgan Knudsen, Richard Moschella. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Dave Spinks has been investigating and researching the supernatural since 1986 due to several experiences he had as a young man. Since that time he has conducted several hundred investigations in the U.S. as well as Europe.

Dave served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and went on to Work as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer retiring in 2011.  During his paranormal investigations, Dave has experienced many hair-raising and unnerving things as one might imagine.  Having investigated strange phenomena for over 30 years he has built many friendships with some of the most well-known investigators in the field today.

He has been seen on various television shows to include, Expedition X, Terror in the Woods, Paranormal 911, The unXplained, In Search of Monsters, and These Woods are Haunted to name a few. He was also featured in the film Flatwoods Monster (A legacy of Fear) by Small Town Monsters. He has been a featured guest on hundreds of paranormal-themed radio shows and podcasts. Dave is often a featured guest speaker at paranormal conferences around the country. He is also the author of numerous books on topics that include cryptids, hauntings, and ufology.

-----

Co-founding and leading Entityseeker Paranormal Research & Teachings since 2003, Morgan Knudsen's experiences and knowledge have led to researching and co-creating a unique investigative program called 'Teaching the Living' and subsequently has been featured on and hosted numerous specials, live presentations, and TV shows (The Discovery Channel, "A Haunting", T+E, Destination America, The Travel Channel, CBC, CTV, Planete+, TLC, Crime + Investigation, Celestial Tiger networks in China, and Coast to Coast AM). Morgan's programs are now practiced in 3 different countries and are a part of numerous social work and psychology secondary education courses in Canada. She is also a regular contributor to the number one magazine in the UK, Haunted Magazine. Her work has been presented at the Rhine Research Institute and her book, "Teaching the Living: Heartbreak to Happiness in a Haunted Home" is now available.

-----

Richard Moschella is a paranormal investigator, intuitive, and writer from Morris County, New Jersey. He is the owner and team leader of the New Jersey Paranormal Project an organization he founded back in 2007, his goal was to research and investigate spirit. Though the New Jersey Paranormal Project has gotten to work with some of the best experts in the paranormal field, spiritualists, and mediums. 

The New Jersey Paranormal Project can be seen on YouTube and anyone can view the case files and be a part of the investigation. Richard is also a writer, author, and lecturer. His latest book is titled 'Case Files of the Paranormal.'

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


BIGFOOT MICHIGAN ROB - 'BEYOND BMR' & 'BRUNCH w/ BIGFOOT MICHIGAN ROB' - Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

A Paranormal Life welcomes Bigfoot Michigan Rob,  host of 'Beyond BMR' & 'Brunch with Bigfoot Michigan Rob.' Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Bigfoot Michigan Rob is the host of 'Beyond BMR' & 'Brunch with Bigfoot Michigan Rob' on his self-titled YouTube channel.
 
He had both paranormal and UFO experiences, as well as a Bigfoot vocalizing directly at him.

Rob’s main focus is to be a voice for experiencers who are reluctant to come forward for fear of ridicule or judgment.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----


-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

  Group of kids come 'eye-to-eye with Bigfoot' after following awful smell in forest

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?




Subscribe & Join the Chat Group








PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,