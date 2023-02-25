Phantoms & Monster Blog - Starting Monday 2/27/2023

HEY FOLKS - THE PHANTOMS & MONSTERS BLOG WILL BE ON HIATUS FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE NEXT WEEK, BEGINNING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023.
I WILL BE HAVING LUNG SURGERY (LOBECTOMY) WHICH WILL REQUIRE A HOSPITAL STAY & SEVERAL MORE DAYS OF RECUPERATION.
I WANT TO THANK ALL OF MY READERS & SUPPORTERS FOR UNDERSTANDING. THANKS. LON
-----
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon