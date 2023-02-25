Saturday, February 25, 2023

Phantoms & Monster Blog - Starting Monday 2/27/2023

HEY FOLKS - THE PHANTOMS & MONSTERS BLOG WILL BE ON HIATUS FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE NEXT WEEK, BEGINNING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023.

I WILL BE HAVING LUNG SURGERY (LOBECTOMY) WHICH WILL REQUIRE A HOSPITAL STAY & SEVERAL MORE DAYS OF RECUPERATION.

I WANT TO THANK ALL OF MY READERS & SUPPORTERS FOR UNDERSTANDING. THANKS. LON

-----

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

Access Phantoms & Monsters Post Updates on TELEGRAM
Subscribe & Join the Chat Group

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Scientists find evidence of a new layer at the Earth's inner core

Could dark energy one day cause another Big Bang to occur?




Subscribe & Join the Chat Group






PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,