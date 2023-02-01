OCHEESEE POND 'WILD MAN': Bigfoot or Feral Human?

Did the people living around a Florida Panhandle swamp actually capture a Bigfoot back in 1884? The evidence indicates that they did. Ocheesee Pond is a swampy lake near Sneads and Grand Ridge in Jackson County, Florida. It is more than three miles long and nearly the same distance wide.
In 1884, something very strange happened there according to local lore and the New York Times. A mysterious creature began causing problems for local people living around Ocheesee Pond in the Shady Grove community. The story is that they saw this thing but couldn't tell what it was. It was raiding their gardens at night and stealing their chickens.
The people of the Ocheesee Pond area were tough people living in a tough time. Many of them were former Confederate soldiers. They decided to go out and find this thing and see what it was. So they organized a search posse. They armed themselves and then went into the swamps.
They eventually caught the Ocheesee Pond Wild Man. News of the capture was carried up the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee Rivers by the Steamboat Amos Hayes. A correspondent from the New York Times heard the story in Columbus, Georgia, and shared it with readers.
The description that appeared in the New York Times indicated that he was emaciated and covered with thin from head to toe. He couldn't speak and was unintelligible. They said they didn't know what they had found. He was later taken to nearby Chattahoochee, Florida in the belief that he might be an escaped mental patient. He was eventually placed in the Florida State Asylum for the Insane. He apparently died there a couple of years later.
The legend lives on around Ocheesee Pond of the mysterious creature captured that day. Some even believe that his descendants still roamed these swamps and sightings of similar creatures continue to this day.
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved