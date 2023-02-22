Unusual BLUE ORB/ANOMALY PHOTOS From Mount Shasta, California

Hello, Lon:
I read your blog daily. The attached photos are from my best friend. On a weekend back in October 2016, she went to the Headwaters Outdoor School in the Mount Shasta area with friends. The First Nations people in that area call this area a vortex or portal. She enjoyed her weekend and took some photos of the area. I guess what she captured in these photos might be called a "Will o' the Wisp." So in the first shot of the sun in the pines, there is a small blue orb at the base of the tree. When blown up, look at these little things. What the heck are they?
The second shot is another orb beneath another tree but magnified it isn't as impressive as the first.
I thought you might have some insight as to what these are." JJ
