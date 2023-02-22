Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Unusual BLUE ORB/ANOMALY PHOTOS From Mount Shasta, California


Hello, Lon:

I read your blog daily. The attached photos are from my best friend. On a weekend back in October 2016, she went to the Headwaters Outdoor School in the Mount Shasta area with friends. The First Nations people in that area call this area a vortex or portal. She enjoyed her weekend and took some photos of the area. I guess what she captured in these photos might be called a "Will o' the Wisp." So in the first shot of the sun in the pines, there is a small blue orb at the base of the tree. When blown up, look at these little things. What the heck are they?

The second shot is another orb beneath another tree but magnified it isn't as impressive as the first.

I thought you might have some insight as to what these are." JJ

NOTE: Very interesting photos. The 2nd photo below seems to include a face or something like a face. What are your thoughts on this? Lon





We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

