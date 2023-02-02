Terrifying INVISIBLE RED-EYED BEING Wearing Long Sleeved Shirt & Pants

A group of friends encounters a red-eyed invisible being that is wearing a long sleeved shirt and tan pants on a rural Michigan road. Could it have been a 'Glimmer Man?'
“This life-changing and terrifying event took place in 1986 in Belding, Michigan. We were on the back roads with three of my friends. We turned off the road onto a two-track and stopped the car my friend and I jumped out and jumped on the back of the car and got a huge luggage rack so we could hold ourselves on without falling off. We were cruising down the two trap which was woods on each side and went back further and further until it came to a cornfield.
Now there was a cornfield on one side of us and woods on the other side. As we were approaching a 90-degree turn, there was a little cutout in the cornfield and just as we were turning, we saw something standing there that had red eyes and was invisible.
Now, this is where I'm going to lose a lot of people. This is the absolute truth. We all saw a shape of an invisible person who was also wearing a long sleeved shirt, tan pants, and glowing red eyes.
As we turn, the car stalled out and that put my fear out of control to the point. I thought I was going to lose my mind. My friend and I jumped off the car and jumped into the back seat and we took off. I was actually sitting on the floorboard, afraid to see another person outside of the car. I can't explain the fear that I was feeling. I absolutely thought I was going to lose my mind.
Fortunately, we were some of the weak ones and we never got back together after that point. We all went our separate ways and never spoke about it. At first, I couldn't speak about it because the fear was running so high in me. I've told very few people since but only a couple of people have believed me so it's nice to be able to tell my story and not get ridiculed.
It messed with me bad. I still refuse to have any electronics in my house that have red lights if that tells you anything.”
Transcribed Source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome 'The Alien Hunter,' Derrel Sims to the show. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Derrel Sims, 'The Alien Hunter,' is a researcher, counselor, international speaker, private investigator, & reality TV personality. His presentations have taken him to 19 nations.
Derrel's work has been displayed in museums such as:
- The fifty-two million dollar UFO Space museum in Hakui, Japan
- The Roswell UFO Museum
- Museum of Kosise, Slovakia
He is considered the world's leading expert on alien abductions. His 38+ years of field research have focused on physical evidence, which has led to his groundbreaking discoveries of alien implants and alien fluorescence.
As a former military police officer and CIA operative, he has a unique insight to the alien organization which he believes functions similarly to an intelligence agency. This interesting past allows Sims to draw upon some unique skill sets, and to encounter the UFO phenomena.
Sims is also a compassionate and skilled therapist who has helped hundreds of alien experiencers all over the world come to terms with what they've witnessed.
He operates the Houston UFO Network and currently works as a licensed private investigator in Houston, Texas.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Hadley Vlahos, registered hospice nurse, content creator, & afterlife author. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Hadley Vlahos is a registered nurse, author, nonprofit founder, content creator, mom, and wife. I have been a nurse since 2015 and have worked in hospice and elder care since 2016. I share stories on social media @nursehadley about my life as a mom and nurse as well as uplifting stories from my patients as I hear their incredible advice that they want to leave this world with. By doing this, not only do my followers' lives change for the better, but my patients are able to live on through everyone who hears their stories. My book, “The In-Between” with Penguin Random House will be in stores this summer and is a collection of patient stories that changed my perspective on life and the afterlife. I am currently pursuing opening a nonprofit hospice house which I hope will eventually become the new standard of care for hospices nationwide.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Deepfake AI photos can now seem more real than genuine images
Scientists inject fish with alligator DNA to create mutant creatures that live longer
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved