'GLIMMER MAN' Recently Observed & Reported by Two Chicago Witnesses

A Chicago woman is at her father's apartment. She is on the balcony taking a break when she observes a 'Glimmer Man' in the tree below her. There is another witness as well.
"I'm no storyteller but I will try to recall as much detail as possible. Now my experience happened on September 2, 2022, so not that long ago. I had been out through the day running a few errands here and there for my dad who is elderly. Later that same day to return back to my dad's apartment which just happens to be in a tall residential building in Chicago. His apartment is 6 floors up.
At some point during the earlier evening, I decided to go out on the balcony for a quick cigarette. I was standing there just staring out into thin air not really thinking about much or doing much. As I stood there with my cigarette in hand I shifted position and began to observe a very large tree about 20 feet away. It was roughly about 15 feet down from me. I noticed that one of the branches on this tree was bowing quite heavily which I remember now thinking back was quite odd at the time. As I'm staring at this branch and trying to make sense of what my eyes are seeing I have this horrible feeling come over me. The most intense sense of dread and fear. It was like almost every part of my body was screaming at me to turn around and run, but I didn't know why.
At this very moment, the bowing branch that I had just been observing began to shake violently despite my internal instincts still screaming at me to leave. Curiosity had now gotten the better of me and I started to move along the railing to get a closer look. Then I saw it. What I saw at first was a small glimmering form. As I stared a bit closer this glimmer then became what I can only describe as a transparent human figure that shimmed a yellowish-white color. I snapped out of my fixated stare and quickly took a step back from the railing. It suddenly hit me that what I was looking at was like something straight from the movie 'Predator." More specifically when the Predator is using camouflage.
At that very moment when I realized what I had just seen this 'thing' dropped out of the tree and hit the ground below. It landed directly behind a man who just happened to be walking past at the time. The man immediately spun around assuming that someone had thrown something at him. The only thing I noticed was a cloud of smoke or dust arising from the ground behind the man. I waited for some time expecting to see this thing re-emerge from the dust or smoke but it was completely gone.
At the same time, another neighbor just a few floors below had also observed exactly the same thing as me and they managed to confirm all the same details. The neighbor and I then managed to track down the man who was walking past a few hours later. We had a conversation with the man and he said that he'd felt an impact but didn't see anything when he turned around. He also went on to report that he felt the same dread that I'd experienced only hours before.
Does anyone have any idea what these beings are? I feel like they can be dangerous. FL"
NOTE: I was eventually able to talk to both witnesses by telephone. They both are very apprehensive about this entity. 'FL' believes that the entity still inhabits the area and that she occasionally experiences a feeling of dread when visiting her father. The location is in the Groveland Park neighborhood. Lon
