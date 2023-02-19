VIDEO: SASQUATCH RECORDED & Print Evidence Collected on Utah Tribal Land

"This video was obtained in Logan Canyon, Utah. We realized after doing a size comparison on location using a man that is six feet tall and 220 pounds how large this Sasquatch is. It's around one to two feet taller than he is and is over twice as wide and twice as thick. Searching in the direction the creature was walking we discovered dozens of tracks along a creek that are around 15 inches long and nearly eight inches wide at the toe splay.
Six days after this video was filmed several people reported seeing a Bigfoot near their camp about five miles south near Franklin Basin. Then four weeks later a man comes face to face with two large Bigfoot around 20 miles south in the Monte Cristo Mountains, a place well known for Bigfoot sighting reports. Perhaps one of the two Bigfoot he saw was in the video filmed six weeks earlier.
Six days after the video footage was made evidence was found of two different size Bigfoot tracks in the area. One is around 15 inches in length the other 17 inches in length suggesting that two individual Sasquatch are in the area."
NOTE: This location is on Paiute Nation land. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon