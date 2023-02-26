Maned UPRIGHT CANINE / DOGMAN Encountered in Monongalia County, West Virginia

A Tennessee man visiting a friend in Monongalia County, West Virginia, encounters an upright canine not far from Cheat Lake. The incident prompted him to contact me for my opinion.
"Hi, thank you for reading my email. I am reaching out to you for an opinion. It has to do with an experience I had.
I was driving west on Morgan Run Rd, near Lubbuck Lane in Monongalia County, WV. This is close to Cheat Lake. It happened on June 8, 2016, around 7:30pm. I was on my way back to my friend's house.
After I drove past Lubbuck Lane, I noticed a tall figure move out, then back into the trees. I wasn't driving fast, so I got a good look at it, though it's still hard for me to believe what I saw.
It turned back and looked at me. I swear it was a wolf standing on two legs. The head was huge with dark long hair. The body was almost like that of a powerful man, but it still had the characteristics of a wolf. I didn't get a good look at the legs but they were definitely shaped like a wolf. Very muscular arms with human-like hands and very long fingers or claws. When it looked at me the eyes seemed to twinkle or shine as the head moved. The face was a wolf's face. Same snout and ears with a thick neck.
I believe it had something in the right hand but the body blocked it from my view. It just looked at me for a few seconds and then took a few steps into the brush. That was all I saw.
I found some of the sightings reported to you on Google. I didn't notice any from West Virginia, but since this is near Pennsylvania, so I thought you might be interested.
I haven't talked to anyone about this. This beast looked evil and I'm not really sure I should have reported this. But it would be interesting if others had reported seeing something like this in the same area. JM"
NOTE: The witness asked that I not post anything until we talked. I called the witness (JM) and picked up a few more details. The witness lives in Tennessee and was visiting a friend at the time this sighting occurred. As far as JM could tell, the hair was black and dark grey, long around the head, and there was a distinct mane that ran down its back. The waist and torso were stockier and more muscular than most other reports we have received. JM estimates the height to be at least 7ft. He emphasized how large the head and neck were, telling me it reminded him of a 'Spanish Fighting Bull without the horns.' This location is 3-4 miles south of the WV-PA line (Fayette County). Lon
