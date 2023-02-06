Experienced Hiker STALKED BY SASQUATCH in Willamette National Forest, Oregon

An experienced hiker/camper was in Willamette National Forest, Oregon. After about a week on the trail, he began to sense that he was being followed, eventually believing that it was a Sasquatch.
The following account was forwarded to me:
“I was hiking in the Cascades in Willamette National Forest, Oregon. It was a remote area of the range. On the 7th day of my hike, the hair on the back of my neck started to stand up. I chalked it up to be a mountain lion in the area. But the weird thing was the uneasy feeling never left.
That night I set up camp, planning to stay put for a few days. That is when I heard the strange howling. It wasn’t wolves or bears or any other animal I had ever heard. The closest thing I could relate it to is the noises primates make. This persisted for the next few nights. Something started rummaging through my campsite soon after. I assumed it was a bear or raccoon.
But then on the 9th day, I woke up and my food bag was removed from the tree. Something had cut the line through. All my food was gone. I decided to break camp and push forward. I had a few days left until the end of the trail. I could always fish for food.
The same nightly activities occurred on the 11th night. By that time I was sure that I was being followed. Something started throwing rocks at my tent. For some reason, I lost it. I screamed into the darkness for whatever it was to leave me alone. Hoping it was just some person f*cking with me and maybe they’d leave me the hell alone. Instead, it grew quiet for the first time in nights. Nothing could be heard. Then a scream louder and more vicious than any other night cut through the silence. Then nothing, complete and utter silence again.
Despite it being quiet I wasn’t able to sleep that night. I just waited. The next day I continued my hike, dead tired, just wanting to get out. The hair on the back of my neck still standing, and the forest was still quiet. I felt like I was being hunted.
Towards the end of the day, I sat down to rest before pushing a few more miles when I saw it. Something tall and large, bigger than any man or animal I had seen, sliding through the forest not making a noise. I yelled at it. It turned to look at me. I never got a good look at it through the trees and the brush and it was dark. I threw a rock at it and then pulled my knife. This thing just kept staring at me. I don’t know what kicked in, but I no longer felt scared. Dammit, I was angry and I bluff-charged at the thing. It stepped back a few steps then stopped. I yelled again. This time it took off running to my left. It had long strides and was quite agile.
I was very tired and made camp there. A night of silence. When I woke up the next day I knew that I had about 10 miles until the end of the trail. Exhausted, hungry, and mentally drained, I made my way out. As I got closer and closer to the end of the trail, the typical forest noises returned. I no longer had this feeling of unease. I got to the trail's end and sat in my car. I was an emotional wreck.
I believe that I was stalked by a Sasquatch, but I just don’t know. I told a park ranger about it and he jokingly said they have a bunch of Sasquatch sightings in the area, but most likely it was my own imagination. I still do a lot of long hikes, but that trip was by far the worst.” C
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters, and the Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research team. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the accounts.
Featured in this edition:
A young Evanston, Illinois man is at a local self-storage facility. While there, he hears banging sounds and eventually investigates. He encounters a white fleshy red-eyed insect-like humanoid. He is frozen in place and terrified by this unknown monstrosity!
A Chicago woman is at her father's apartment. She is on the balcony taking a break when she observes a 'Glimmer Man' in the tree below her. There is another witness as well. She believes that the entity still inhabits the area and that she occasionally experiences a feeling of dread when visiting her father.
A Lawrence County, Kentucky woman tells her son about a hairy humanoid creature that would come down from the mountain and into her backyard at night. She has seen it twice. She describes it as an 'alien ape man.' Also, two Oklahoma feral hog hunters are set up in a field and using thermal scopes. The eyewitness observes an 8-10 foot tall hairy biped with a dog-like snout literally grab a large hog and rip it in half!
I will describe these incidents and others in detail and answer all questions.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
NEPHILIM GIANTS OF NORTH AMERICA - FRITZ ZIMMERMAN - Archaeologist - Vincent Richardson (Host)
In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes archaeologist, scholar, & author Fritz Zimmerman to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Fritz Zimmerman is an unaffiliated Scholar with a B.A. in history from Purdue University. Over 20 years of archaeological fieldwork exploring over 700 sites and photographing over 200 mounds and earthworks in the Ohio Valley resulted in the extant giant's tombs being photographed for the first time.
Mr. Zimmerman is one of those rare scholars who have the boldness not only, to tell the truth about the findings that academia doesn't want to discuss but publish his findings as well and make them available to the public.
His books include 'The Nephilim Chronicles Fallen Angels in the Ohio Valley', 'The Encyclopedia of Ancient Giants in North America' 'The Native American Book of the Dead', 'Mysteries of Ancient America: Uncovering the Forbidden', 'The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Fairies' and more. You can find all his books on Amazon.com.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
MALEVOLENT HAUNTINGS ROUNDTABLE - DAVE SPINKS, MORGAN KNUDSEN, RICHARD MOSCHELLA, & LON STRICKLER
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we conduct a Malevolent Hauntings Roundtable with my guests Dave Spinks, Morgan Knudsen, Richard Moschella. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Dave Spinks has been investigating and researching the supernatural since 1986 due to several experiences he had as a young man. Since that time he has conducted several hundred investigations in the U.S. as well as Europe.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and went on to Work as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer retiring in 2011. During his paranormal investigations, Dave has experienced many hair-raising and unnerving things as one might imagine. Having investigated strange phenomena for over 30 years he has built many friendships with some of the most well-known investigators in the field today.
He has been seen on various television shows to include, Expedition X, Terror in the Woods, Paranormal 911, The unXplained, In Search of Monsters, and These Woods are Haunted to name a few. He was also featured in the film Flatwoods Monster (A legacy of Fear) by Small Town Monsters. He has been a featured guest on hundreds of paranormal-themed radio shows and podcasts. Dave is often a featured guest speaker at paranormal conferences around the country. He is also the author of numerous books on topics that include cryptids, hauntings, and ufology.
-----
Co-founding and leading Entityseeker Paranormal Research & Teachings since 2003, Morgan Knudsen's experiences and knowledge have led to researching and co-creating a unique investigative program called 'Teaching the Living' and subsequently has been featured on and hosted numerous specials, live presentations, and TV shows (The Discovery Channel, "A Haunting", T+E, Destination America, The Travel Channel, CBC, CTV, Planete+, TLC, Crime + Investigation, Celestial Tiger networks in China, and Coast to Coast AM). Morgan's programs are now practiced in 3 different countries and are a part of numerous social work and psychology secondary education courses in Canada. She is also a regular contributor to the number one magazine in the UK, Haunted Magazine. Her work has been presented at the Rhine Research Institute and her book, "Teaching the Living: Heartbreak to Happiness in a Haunted Home" is now available.
-----
Richard Moschella is a paranormal investigator, intuitive, and writer from Morris County, New Jersey. He is the owner and team leader of the New Jersey Paranormal Project an organization he founded back in 2007, his goal was to research and investigate spirit. Though the New Jersey Paranormal Project has gotten to work with some of the best experts in the paranormal field, spiritualists, and mediums.
The New Jersey Paranormal Project can be seen on YouTube and anyone can view the case files and be a part of the investigation. Richard is also a writer, author, and lecturer. His latest book is titled 'Case Files of the Paranormal.'
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
BIGFOOT MICHIGAN ROB - 'BEYOND BMR' & 'BRUNCH w/ BIGFOOT MICHIGAN ROB' - Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
A Paranormal Life welcomes Bigfoot Michigan Rob, host of 'Beyond BMR' & 'Brunch with Bigfoot Michigan Rob.' Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Bigfoot Michigan Rob is the host of 'Beyond BMR' & 'Brunch with Bigfoot Michigan Rob' on his self-titled YouTube channel.
He had both paranormal and UFO experiences, as well as a Bigfoot vocalizing directly at him.
Rob’s main focus is to be a voice for experiencers who are reluctant to come forward for fear of ridicule or judgment.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Huge chunk of plants, animals in U.S. at risk of extinction
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact us by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2023 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved