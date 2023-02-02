BIGFOOT ENCOUNTER During Eagle Creek Fire in Columbia River Gorge

Clackamas County, Oregon man has a Bigfoot encounter on a local golf course. He believes that there were multiple Bigfoot seeking shelter from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.
I recently received the following account:
"It was a Sunday morning the 3rd of December 2017. I was playing the back nine at Eagle Creek Golf Course alone. The air was heavy with wildfire smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge caused by fireworks. I was on the 13th hole bordering Bonnie Lure State Park in Clackamas County, Oregon.
My drive hit a tall Douglas Fir tree about 30 feet up dead center. It made a classic wood knock sound. I regularly look for lost golf balls and often take a look over the cliff to the right side of the green. As I stepped up to the edge I heard a grunt and a loud wood knock followed by a loud howl. I could feel the vibration in my chest. It started with an ape-like 'oooh' sound and rose in pitch and volume. Immediately afterward a pack of coyotes started howling. I ran back to my bag for my phone but it was too late. Everything went silent. I did take some videos and still shots but never saw anything.
As I approached the 14th tee, three deer were flushed from down below onto the course. No other witnesses, unfortunately. I believe there was a group of Bigfoot seeking shelter from the fire. If you look on Google maps you will see how this would be a likely place to hide." E
NOTE: According to the BFRO, Clackamas County, Oregon has one of the highest numbers of reported Bigfoot sightings and encounters in North America. This previous report has several audio clips included. Lon
