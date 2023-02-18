VIDEO: BIGFOOT RECORDED on Snow-Covered Francis Peak, Utah

An interesting video from Utah depicts a sizeable creature crossing the top of a snow-covered mountain with relative ease. The recording was reportedly captured on February 15, 2023, by a witness observing the Wasatch Mountain range from the nearby community of Farmington. He noticed something moving across the mountain's Francis Peak at an elevation of around 9,500 feet, where the terrain was covered with a thick blanket of snow.
The terrain, depth of the snow, speed, and maneuverability of the bipedal creature do suggest that it may have actually been a Bigfoot. A helicopter pilot later flew over the area where the suspected Bigfoot was filmed. The sizeable single-file tracks also tend to favor the Bigfoot theory. What are your thoughts? Lon
