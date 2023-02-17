They Always Find Me! REPTILIAN-LIKE RED HUMANOID Encounter

A woman in Escondido, California describes one of her nighttime encounters with a red-colored Reptilian-like alien humanoid. She has experienced similar events since childhood.
I received this account a while back:
"This occurred in April 2018 when I was living in Escondido, California. One night, around 3:30am I experienced sleep paralysis. I could not move, I was frozen. It started to get quiet and I live next to a freeway. The windows are always open so it's loud.
I am curious about how they always find me. The last house was a nightmare. It's been very quiet here for about 1 year. There is a sound that is hard to explain. My ears popped. There is a small sonic boom and crackle with it, followed by, well I guess the only way to put it is hearing a ringing of deafening proportion. They must have been around all day. You know when they are there because they glimmer. They sparkle. Like a flash of light. I was seeing them all that morning walking around the property. You can call me crazy all you want, but when you have been dealing with this like I have since I was a child you start to recognize certain glitches, so to speak. Static in the air, but it is just so draining.
I can't move. Everything is going dark. It's as if you dimmed the night more if that is even possible to imagine. I can feel myself slipping away. The feeling is like someone drugged you with a huge sleep sedative. Full-force sleep paralysis. They use this tactic all the time. Most can't handle it so they give in or get stuck in the in-between stage as I like to call it, where you are completely frozen but still aware of your surroundings.
The buzzing is starting to fade but the feeling this time is so strong, almost angry. It's building, the rage. Fight or flight is kicking in. An overwhelming sense of awareness is hovering over me. Short sparkles followed by a huge shadow start to appear. I can finally start to see but get dizzy. My eyes are starting to focus on what it is that I was seeing. Then, there it was. As I looked up out of bed. It was a tall, red slender-toned body. Very fleshy looking. Reptilian around the head but also had a very normal depiction of what a Grey alien would look like. Humanoid body. 5 fingers, but they were very long followed by the last two being shorter. 8ft tall easy. Black eyes. The strangest thing is I wasn't scared, but more worried about the look on its face when it realized I could see it.
It stood there forever is what it felt like. Then it raised its hand and pointed it at me. I started to feel so weak and tired. It walked over to me and with every step it made I fell back slower and lower on the bed until it was directly on top of me. Its hand still outward stretched at my head. I was now looking straight up at it. Red face, with giant black eyes staring me down. The jawline and cheeks were so defined. Very humanoid. But the brow line is what got me. Everything is very emotionless with it. But the facial expression it made was very aware of me noticing it. I don't think it expected that I was going to see it. It did something to me. Whatever it does when they first appear is how it felt at that moment. This thing fought to put me down. You could see it on its face. The strange part there was no fear of it. More like a comfortable friend, you could always count on being there for you in any situation. Just very calm.
Trust me, I know it sounds ridiculous, but for the first time in a long time, my eyes are wide open. And what's with the number 33? It always has to do with 33. They always come or give signs at 33 on the clock. No matter the time of night, they usually come at 3:30 or 1:33 in the morning." S
