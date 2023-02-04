Did Golden Gate Bridge Documentary 'The Bridge' Capture UFO? (VIDEO)

Content creator discovers an anomalous silver disc UFO craft flying through Golden Gate Bridge in the documentary film, The Bridge (2006), directed by Eric Steel.
In a video uploaded on August 20, 2022, YouTube Channel “Mountain of Entities” in a video titled “UFO disc flies thru Golden Gate Bridge caught on documentary film!!! Must see” discussed their interesting find.
NOTE: 'The Bridge' is a 2006 British-American documentary film by Eric Steel spanning one year of filming at the Golden Gate Bridge which crosses the Golden Gate entrance to San Francisco Bay, connecting the city of San Francisco, California to the Marin Headlands of Marin County, in 2004. The film shows a number of suicides, and features interviews with family and friends of some of the identified people who had thrown themselves from the bridge that year and one person who had jumped previously and survived.
Summary:
“I discover what appears to be an anomalous silver disc UFO craft flying through Golden Gate Bridge in the documentary film, The Bridge (2006), directed by Eric Steel. I sent a tweet to the director saying he should check it out. What do you think? Is it really an optical illusion or it is a real UFO?
Eric Steel tweeted me back saying:
"My guess is that it was a helicopter" What do you think? It is an illusion overlapping the tower?
As far as aircraft being able to fly below the bridge:
According to 91.119:
Except for takeoff or landing, no person may operate an aircraft below the following altitudes; Anywhere. An altitude allowing, if a power unit fails, an emergency landing without undue hazard to persons or property on the ground. Over other than congested areas. An altitude of 500' feet above the surface, except over open water or sparsely populated areas. In those areas, the aircraft may not be operated closer than 500' to any person, vessel, vehicle, or structure.”
Indeed, in the footage, filmed sometime in 2004, a metallic-looking object comes in from the left hand side of the screen and zips very close to the bridge before passing under it. One commenter, Sam Tanis, noted:
“I came here fully expecting to see a white bird flying by out of focus, but that is very interesting. It does look like a metallic object. With the shiny top, and the bottom in shadow, I think it actually is passing under the bridge, and at the moment it overlaps the bridge the shine of the top is no longer visible."
Source: Mountain of Entities (Youtube), from a video titled “UFO disc flies thru Golden Gate Bridge caught on documentary film!!! Must see”
